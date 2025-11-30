Finland, The World’s Happiest Country, To Shut Its Embassy In Pakistan In 2026, Reason Is…

Finland, known as the world’s happiest country, has announced a major decision to close down its embassy in Pakistan. The Finnish government will also shut its embassies in Afghanistan and Myanmar as part of a wider strategic shift. The closures will take effect in 2026.

In a statement, Finland’s foreign ministry said the decision was taken after reviewing the “changing political situations” in all three countries. The ministry added that Finland has limited commercial and economic engagement with Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Myanmar. Because of this, the government wants to use its resources more efficiently by focusing on places that are considered “strategically important”.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said in a press release that the embassies in Islamabad, Kabul and Yangon will be closed for both operational and strategic reasons. According to her, the political environments in these countries have changed in recent years, and Finland’s economic ties with them remain limited. She also noted that such closures are approved through a decree issued by the President of Finland.

The statement further said that this move is part of Finland’s broader review of its diplomatic network. The country is reassessing where its missions should be placed in order to best support its foreign policy, national security interests, and export-promotion efforts. By shutting down embassies in regions where its presence is less effective, Finland aims to redirect resources to countries where it sees greater long-term value.

This development comes at a time when Finland continues to be celebrated worldwide. According to the 2025 World Happiness Report, Finland has once again been ranked as the happiest country on the planet. This marks the eighth year in a row that Finland has topped the global happiness index. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden follow closely behind, securing the second, third and fourth spots.

