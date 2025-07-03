Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Live TV
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Home > World > Gaza Airstrike: Israel Targets Al-Baqa Cafe With 230 Kg Bomb

Gaza Airstrike: Israel Targets Al-Baqa Cafe With 230 Kg Bomb

Israel reportedly dropped a 230 kg MK-82 general-purpose bomb on the Al-Baqa café in Gaza, a popular venue for families and youth. The strike, which caused widespread devastation, has raised serious international concerns over potential war crimes.

Israel Drops 230 kg Bomb On A Crowded Cafe In Gaza

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 21:10:47 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Israel has reportedly dropped a 230 kg bomb at a crowded Al-Baqa café in Gaza during an airstrike as the conflict rages on in the Middle East. The bomb caused a powerful blast due to its shrapnel effect. Experts have claimed that the weapon is a part of an MK-82 general-purpose bomb. 

The Al-Baqa cafe is one of the popular gathering place for young people and families in Gaza city. It was founded around 40 years ago and had become a local landmark. The café had two levels: an open upper deck and a lower floor with large beach-facing windows and was in a location clearly visible from the air.  Various international experts have raised serious concerns about the legality of the airstrike. This particular Israeli airstrike is being called unlawful and a war crime.  

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza has passed 57,000, including 223 missing people who have been declared dead, since the war began on October 7, 2023.

Must Read: Can Donald Trump Actually Arrest Zohran Mamdani? US President’s threat fuels controversies

Tags: 230 kg bombgazaisrael
Advertisement

More News

Indian-Origin Mother Neha Gupta Arrested In Florida For Alleged Murder Of Young Daughter
NITI Aayog Charts Roadmap For India’s USD 1 Trillion Chemical Industry
Inside Michael Madsen’s Personal Life: His Marriages, Six Children And A Family Tragedy
Donald Trump Secures Major Win as ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Clears Congress
Delhi Govt Seeks Delay On Fuel Ban For End-Of-Life Vehicles, Urges CAQM To Postpone
Delhi Court Slams Woman For False Rape Allegations, Orders Complaint For Perjury
Michael Madsen’s Health Struggles: From Personal Loss To Addiction Battles
Trump Scores 16M USD Settlement In ‘60 Minutes Kamala Harris’ Interview Dispute With Paramount- No Apologies, Just Checks
‘Sabki Maa’: Parag Tyagi Remembers Shefali Jariwala’s Selfless Legacy In His First Social Media Post After Her Death
Kill Bill And Reservoir Dogs Actor, Michael Madsen, Dies At 67

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?