Gaza Airstrike: Israel Targets Al-Baqa Cafe With 230 Kg Bomb

Israel has reportedly dropped a 230 kg bomb at a crowded Al-Baqa café in Gaza during an airstrike as the conflict rages on in the Middle East. The bomb caused a powerful blast due to its shrapnel effect. Experts have claimed that the weapon is a part of an MK-82 general-purpose bomb.

The Al-Baqa cafe is one of the popular gathering place for young people and families in Gaza city. It was founded around 40 years ago and had become a local landmark. The café had two levels: an open upper deck and a lower floor with large beach-facing windows and was in a location clearly visible from the air. Various international experts have raised serious concerns about the legality of the airstrike. This particular Israeli airstrike is being called unlawful and a war crime.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza has passed 57,000, including 223 missing people who have been declared dead, since the war began on October 7, 2023.

