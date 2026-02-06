Gutter Cover Thefts Rock Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Proposes 10-Year Jail Term As Poor Citizens Steal Manhole Covers, Asim Munir, Shahbaz Sharif Continue Begging As Economy Hits Rock Bottom

Pakistan is a failed state – that we know for decades now. Its economy is in free fall. Pakistan PM and Army Chief Asim Munir have publicly admitted that they are ashamed of begging. However, the economic condition in Pakistan has reached such a level that people are stealing public manholes. The crisis has prompted govenment in Punjab province to bring a law against the rampant theft of manhole covers.

Pakistan is currently facing soaring inflation. Youngsters are unemployed. IMF, which has several times bailed out the failed economy of the country, is directing Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif to undertake new reforms.

What Is The New Manhole Cover Law Proposed By Maryam Nawaz?

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has now formally proposed legislation seeking to impose severe penalties not only on those who steal manhole covers, but also on individuals involved in selling or purchasing them. Her video message, in which she proposes the manhole cover law, has since gone viral.

“We are bringing a law in Punjab under which anyone who steals a manhole cover, anyone who sells a manhole cover, or anyone who buys a manhole cover will face imprisonment ranging from 1 to 10 years,” Maryam Nawaz said in the video.

Pakistan, already reeling under a severe economic crisis, is now seeing people steal manhole covers just to earn scrap money — a clear sign of a full-blown crisis. Alarmed by rising thefts, Punjab govt introduces a new law: stealing, selling or buying manhole covers means 1–10… pic.twitter.com/SLAKgyvQMb — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 6, 2026

She further warned of stricter consequences if such thefts lead to loss of life. “Also, if someone dies because of the theft of manhole cover, then there will be imprisonment of 10 years along with a fine of up to Rs 30-40 lakh,” she added.

Also Read: ‘Bowed, Begged, Even Floated A Nobel For Trump’: Pakistan Mocks Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Over India-US Trade Deal – ‘Treated Like A Mistress’ Despite Appeasing US President

The Manhole Cover Crisis In Pakistan

Manhole covers, typically made of metal, are reportedly being stolen and sold as scrap for quick cash. The frequency of thefts has increased to such an extent that officials admit covers installed during the day often disappear by the next morning.

The scale of the problem is staggering. The report added that in Lahore alone, approximately 10,000 manhole covers are stolen or damaged every year. Drug addicts are frequently identified as targeting iron covers, which can be easily sold as scrap.

Highlighting the scale of the problem, the Punjab chief minister said, “Hum gutter ke dhakan din mein laga kar jate hai, wo raat ko chori ho jate hai. Gutter ke dhakan chori na kare.”

Manhole Cover Crisis And Pakistan’s Deteriorating Economic Conditions

The Punjab government’s move has sparked broader debate about Pakistan’s deteriorating economic conditions. Many social media users and commentators have linked the bizarre crime wave to rising desperation, where even scrap metal from sewage systems has become a source of income.

Critics argue that the proposed law reflects a deeper governance failure. Instead of addressing the economic circumstances pushing people toward such acts, the state has chosen harsher punishment as its primary response. Under the draft legislation, if a stolen manhole cover leads to a death, the accused could face up to a decade in prison along with fines running into tens of lakhs of rupees.

How Social Media Reacted To Maryam Nawaz’s Manhole Cover Video

The episode did not go unnoticed online, where internet users reacted with a mix of shock, sarcasm, and dark humour.

One user commented, “When gutter covers are treated like national treasure, you know the economy is in full swing.”

Another wrote, “when the economy hits rock bottom, even the roads start disappearing. From potholes to no holes at all, now manhole covers need jail-time protection. Tough laws, tougher times… hope the situation improves before the streets go missing next.”

Others mocked the harsh penalties, with one remarking, “Jail me to free khana mil Jayega.. Go for it (At least, free food will be offered in jail…go for it),” while another added, “I presume that inside jail they will be given free meals. It may not be such a bad deal for those stealing.”

Also Read: What Is Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1? Pakistan Wraps Up Crackdown Against Separatists In Balochistan, Leaving 216 Militants Killed