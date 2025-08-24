Heatwave Grips Western US: Millions at Risk in California, Arizona and Pacific Northwest

A brutal heatwave slammed the Western US on Saturday, forcing thousands to endure dangerous highs across Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Nevada and Arizona, according to a report published by The Associated Press. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned that around 1.2 million people faced extreme heat risk, with temperatures not dipping overnight. Tucson, Arizona topped the charts, and were forecast to witness temperatures ranging between 102–107 degrees Fahrenheit (39–42 degrees Celsius). Inland Southern California was also bracing for severe heat, the report said.

According to the report, an estimated total of 18.6 million Americans were under major heat risk, including workers and those without access to cooling – from the Pacific Northwest to Miami.

Portland Sizzles, Records Could Fall

Portland recorded a blistering 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 degrees Celsius) on August 22, potentially breaking its previous record of hitting 98 degrees Fahrenheit (36.7 degrees Celsius) from 1942, the US weather forecasting agency said.

The relentless heat hit hardest in unexpected spots. In Portland’s annual Hood to Coast relay from Mt. Hood to the Pacific, a runner over 50 years of age collapsed shortly after his leg. Recounting the ordeal, David Loftus, a Portland writer and actor, told the news agency, “Some other stranger saw me wobbling and caught me before I hit the ground.” Despite hydrating and dousing himself before running, he still ended up getting hospitalised and kept under medical observation overnight, the report said.

Meanwhile, local authorities declared a heat emergency for Portland and surrounding areas. According to the report, there was a notable surge in the emergency calls received.

Brendon Haggerty of the Multnomah County Health Department told the publication via email, “Typically, we see a single visit or no visits. Yesterday, we had 16 visits, six of them from Hood to Coast participants. The Portland metro area is facing the highest heat risk of 2025.“

History Rings Alarm Bells

Portland‘s recent spike in cases echoes a tragic 2021 heatwave when the city recorded a high of 116 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius). Over 100 people had died, mostly older individuals living alone, with the youngest victim reported to be around 37 years of age, city officials said, per AP.