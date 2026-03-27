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Home > World News > Hezbollah Attacks In Northern Israel Damage Critical Gas Infrastructure And Kill 1, Tel Aviv Responds With Airstrikes In Lebanon – Watch

Hezbollah Attacks In Northern Israel Damage Critical Gas Infrastructure And Kill 1, Tel Aviv Responds With Airstrikes In Lebanon – Watch

A deadly strike hit Nahariya, killing one and injuring 12, as tensions rise with Hezbollah. In response, Israel has intensified military operations in Lebanon, raising fears of further escalation.

Deadly Strike in Nahariya (Images: X)
Deadly Strike in Nahariya (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 27, 2026 00:51:33 IST

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Hezbollah Attacks In Northern Israel Damage Critical Gas Infrastructure And Kill 1, Tel Aviv Responds With Airstrikes In Lebanon – Watch

On Saturday night, the northern Israeli city of Nahariya was struck by a deadly attack, resulting in one death and at least 12 injuries and increasing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

The attack caused significant damage to the city, including extensive damage to its critical natural gas infrastructure, which is used for energy by the people. According to officials, the damage caused by this attack may obstruct essential services for the people, adding to concerns about the impact of continued attacks on the civilian population.

Hezbollah Linked to Attacks

Nahariya, which has approximately 70,000 residents and is located on the border with Lebanon, has been subject to multiple attacks recently due to a spike in cross-border attacks. These attacks are believed to be the result of an escalating pattern of attacks directed by the Iranian-backed militant organization known as Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Emergency responders arrived quickly to the scene and began rescue operations on the victims as well as assessing the damage to the city. The local authorities have not provided any updates regarding the victims once they were brought to hospitals nearby but have stated that this attack is another act of violence in the continuing struggle to bring peace to the region and the situation continues to negatively affect the lives of civilians in the area.

Israel Steps Up Operations in Lebanon

Israel continues to increase military activity in Lebanon, striking locations it associates with Hezbollah. Israel states its strikes will limit Hezbollah’s ability to launch rockets into Israel and protect cities from future attacks.

Reports of Israeli aircraft dropping ordnance in the southern Lebanese area where Hezbollah has a presence and using artillery to strike locations have been reported. Israel claims it is conducting operations to strike military targets (e.g., launch sites) and support facilities used to launch rockets against Israel.

Global Concern Over Escalation

Despite the focus of the Israeli military on conducting operations against legitimate military targets, there is some concern internationally regarding the increasing scope of cross-border military operations, and if there continue.

The situation remains very unstable as both parties continue to shoot at each other. While the Israeli government will argue its actions were defensive in nature and to protect its residents, Hezbollah will respond by stating it will attack as long as fighting continues.

Also Read: Iran Mobilises Over 1 Million Fighters Amid Donald Trump’s Claims Of Ongoing Talks And Gifts, Raising Fears Of Ground War: Report    

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Tags: hezbollah attack israeliran missile attack israeliran- israel war

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Hezbollah Attacks In Northern Israel Damage Critical Gas Infrastructure And Kill 1, Tel Aviv Responds With Airstrikes In Lebanon – Watch

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Hezbollah Attacks In Northern Israel Damage Critical Gas Infrastructure And Kill 1, Tel Aviv Responds With Airstrikes In Lebanon – Watch
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