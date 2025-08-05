LIVE TV
Hong Kong Issues Highest Alert as Heaviest Rain Since 1884 Triggers Flash Floods, Shuts Hospitals & Schools

Hong Kong recorded its highest August rainfall since 1884 on Tuesday, with over 350mm of rain, widespread flooding, and service shutdowns. The storm is part of a wave of extreme weather hitting southern China, with fatal floods in Guangdong and multiple black rainstorm warnings in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong was hit by its heaviest August rain since 1884, flooding streets, closing services, and breaking records amid broader climate-related chaos in China. (Photo: X/@ChinaDailyAsia)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 5, 2025 15:08:00 IST

Hong Kong was hit by a deluge on Tuesday, with the skies darkening and a record 350mm (13.8 inches) of rain pounding the city by 2 pm in the afternoon, the most rainfall in a single day in August since record-keeping started in 1884, Reuters reported, quoting the Hong Kong Observatory on Wednesday.

The severe downpour inundated roads, swamped hospital entrances, and forced closures of schools, clinics, law courts, and other public services throughout the city, the report stated. The Hong Kong Observatory maintained its highest “black” rainstorm warning until 5 pm, the report added.

Videos on the internet captured waterfalls cascading down Hong Kong’s famous staircases and hillsides, turning them into white-water streams. Torrential rainwaters swamped the exterior of Hong Kong’s biggest hospital, reaching ankle deep, forcing the closure of a number of clinics.

Southern China Prepares for More Severe Weather

The Hong Kong rainstorm arrives as severe weather is causing destruction throughout southern China. Neibhouring  Guangdong province saw at least five people killed due to flash flooding over the weekend, according to media reports, even as a rescue mission led by over 1,300 staffers was put in place.

Four rivers in Guangdong had risen to dangerous levels by Tuesday, fueling concerns that banks would overflow, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The region is experiencing unusually intense downpours, as the East Asian monsoon continues to stall over northern and southern parts of China, leading to weeks of weather chaos since early July. On Monday, a tornado struck Inner Mongolia even as officials in Beijing prepared for more flooding.

Frequent Weather Alerts Disrupt Daily Life

Tuesday marked the fourth time in just eight days that Hong Kong had issued its highest weather alert, thereby setting a new record for black rainstorm warnings in a single year, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Meanwhile, transport services across the Greater Bay Area, which includes Hong Kong, Guangdong, and Macau, were also disrupted. An estimated total of around 20% of flights were cancelled in the region, the report stated, citing Flightmaster. Additionally, speed limits on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge were reduced due to poor visibility.

While some flights were reported delayed at the Hong Kong International Airport, the overall operations remained largely unaffected.

