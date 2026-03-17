How Russia And China Are Helping Iran Fight Back US-Israel? From Satellite Intel To Kamikaze Drones – The ‘Invisible Hand’ Explained

On the surface, the war in the Middle East looks like a direct conflict between the United States-Israel alliance and Iran, along with its militia arms spread across the region from Iraq and Syria to Bab Al Mandeb.

However, the reality is different, as invisible forces such as Russia and China are also playing their hand in the semi-global conflict unfolding in West Asia.

The Russian Hand

In his book The Art of War, Sun Tzu wrote – “In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity” – and perhaps no one understood the meaning of this line better than Moscow, which has been fighting an indirect battle with the US and NATO in Ukraine since 2022.

For Russia, the war in the Middle East provided just the opportunity it was awaiting, to bleed the United States through a thousand cuts, and Putin promptly availed it.

According to the latest report by The Washington Post, Russia is providing Iran with the satellite and electronic intelligence it requires to respond to the USA. Since the war began on February 28, Russia has reportedly provided the IRGC with the locations of U.S. military assets, including warships and aircraft in the region.

The US is also waking up to the ‘invisible Moscow hand’ playing in the Iran war.

“It does seem like it’s a pretty comprehensive effort,” one of the official sources told The Washington Post.

When asked about the latest US intelligence findings, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, declined to comment on the findings.

“Moscow has called for an end to the war, which it labeled an unprovoked act of armed aggression,” he reportedly said.

While Iran is silently dragging the war, inflicting damage on the adversaries, the US administration seems to be ignoring the extent of the intel aid it is getting.

“The Iranian regime is being absolutely crushed,” said a White House spokeswoman, Anna Kelly, without commenting on any Russian aid to Iran.

“Their ballistic missile retaliation is decreasing every day, their navy is being wiped out, their production capacity is being demolished, and proxies are hardly putting up a fight.”

Meanwhile, Iran has killed 13 US servicemen as of 16th March and wounded over 200 in the targeted strikes. In a recent attack, six US Army Reserve soldiers were killed in a drone attack on a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait.

Iran and its Axis of Resistance have been targeting US military and commercial interests with extreme precision and holding the “Strait of Hormuz” hostage at their will.

The Chinese Role

While the role of ‘the dragon’ in the Iran war doesn’t look like much, it has been shaping how Tehran fights its battles for decades now.

China has spent years transforming Iran’s electronic warfare ecosystem — supplying advanced radar technology, shifting its military navigation from US GPS to China’s encrypted BeiDou-3 system, and leveraging its growing satellite network to strengthen signals intelligence and terrain mapping for Iranian forces.

Several reports suggested that China is supplying Iran with naval kamikaze drones, an asset which will go a long way in this war.

Although the direct involvement of Iran’s two biggest allies remains yet to be seen in the war, their presence behind the scenes truly changes how the Middle East conflict is perceived.

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