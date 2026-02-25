LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Huge Mistake, I Apologize': Bill Gates Breaks Silence On Links With Jeffrey Epstein, Billionaire Apologizes To Staff During Town Hall Meeting

Earlier, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released documents indicating that Gates met Jeffrey Epstein multiple times following Epstein’s prison term to discuss expanding the Microsoft founder’s philanthropic initiatives.

Last updated: February 25, 2026 12:42:53 IST

Bill Gates-Jeffrey Epstein: Amid severe criticism for his involvement with late sex trafficker and financier Jeffrey Epstein, Microsoft founder Bill Gates announced that he would take “responsibility for his actions” in a town hall meeting with employees of the Gates Foundation, several reports suggested on Tuesday.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the philanthropic group in Seattle, Washington, where Bill Gates reportedly interacted with employees.

According to the Journal, Gates told staff it had been a major error to meet with Epstein and to involve Gates Foundation executives in discussions with the convicted sex offender.

The report referenced a recording of Gates’ remarks made during a town hall.

“I apologize to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made,” he said, according to the newspaper.

The Journal added that Gates also acknowledged that he had two affairs with Russian women that Epstein later discovered, but that they did not involve Epstein’s victims.

“I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit,” Gates told the staff, according to the report.

Documents released by the DOJ also included pictures of the Microsoft MSFT.O founder posing with women whose faces are redacted. Gates has previously said the relationship with Epstein was confined to philanthropy-related discussions and has said it was a mistake to meet with him.

According to the Journal, Gates told the foundation’s staff that the images were pictures that Epstein asked him to take with Epstein’s assistants after their meetings.

“To be clear I never spent any time with victims, the women around him,” Gates added, according to the report.

A spokesperson for the Gates Foundation told Reuters that Gates held a scheduled town hall with the employees and answered questions on a range of issues, including the release of the Epstein files.

“In the town hall, Bill spoke candidly, addressing several questions in detail, and took responsibility for his actions.”

The spokesperson also said the Gates Foundation statement acknowledged what was shared by the billionaire during the town hall, and the statement is all that the foundation would say about the report.

Earlier this month, the Gates Foundation said it did not make any financial payments to Epstein or employ him at any time.

The billionaire also pulled out of India’s AI Impact Summit hours before his scheduled keynote last week.

The Gates Foundation, chaired by Bill Gates and started by him and his then-wife in 2000, is one of the world’s biggest funders of global health initiatives.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 11:11 AM IST
QUICK LINKS