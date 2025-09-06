"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 03:53:08 IST

Washington DC [US], September 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday responded to his post on Truth Social where he called of losing ‘India and Russia to China’, saying that he does not think that has happened.

Responding to ANI while adressing the media at the White House, Trump also expressed disappointment with India purchasing Russian oil and spoke about the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States on India.

On being asked to whom he blames for losing India to China in his post earlier on Friday, the US President said, “I don’t think we have. I’ve been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India- 50 per cent, very high tariff. I get along very well with (PM) Modi as you know. He was here couple of months ago, in fact we went to the Rose Garden and had a press conference.”

A few days after India, Russia and China stood together at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in Tianjin, United States President Donald Trump posted a comment on his social media platform Truth Social, stating that the US has “lost Russia and India to deepest, darkest China.”

“Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” Trump wrote.

Earlier on Friday, Peter Navarro, Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing for US President Donald Trump, again accused India of profiteering from Russian oil in his latest slew of remarks, alongside alleging that India’s tariffs cost “Americans’ jobs”.

Also on Friday, the White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett said that US President Donald Trump and the trade team are “disappointed” with India’s continued imports of Russian crude oil, but hoped for positive developments.

“I think that the trade team and the President are disappointed that India continues to fund Russia’s Ukraine war…Hopefully, it’s a democratic issue, and we’ll have positive developments,” Hassett said, answering a question from ANI during a media interaction.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) declined to comment on US President Donald Trump’s latest remarks in which he mentioned India, Russia and China.

On the front of the India-US trade issues, the MEA spokesperson affirmed that India “continues to remain engaged with the US side on trade issues.”

The United States has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including 25 per cent penalty for importing Russian oil. The Indian Government had earlier said that India’s ties with any country stand on their own merit and should not be viewed through the prism of a third country. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chinadonald trumpindiaoilpm modi'russiatariffus

