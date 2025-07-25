Home > India > India Issues Advisory as Thailand–Cambodia Border Clashes Enter Second Day

India Issues Advisory as Thailand–Cambodia Border Clashes Enter Second Day

As fighting between Thailand and Cambodia intensifies, the Indian Embassy in Thailand has advised citizens to avoid border areas. Artillery, airstrikes, and rocket fire have reportedly killed at least 15 people, mostly civilians, and displaced thousands.

India has issued travel advisory amid escalating Thailand-Cambodia border clashes that have reportedly left over a dozen dead and forced over 100,000 to flee. (Photo: X/@jurgen_nauditt)
Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 25, 2025 14:19:13 IST

The Indian Embassy in Thailand has issued a travel advisory as the deadly border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia entered second day on Friday, urging Indian nationals to stay alert and steer clear of certain conflict-prone areas.

Indian Citizens Urged to Stay Alert, Avoid Border Zones

In a post on X, the Embassy advised travellers to rely on official updates from Thai sources like the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). It shared a TAT alert listing locations across seven provinces, including Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sisaket, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat as “not recommended for travel.”

Phu Chong-Na Yoi National Park, Prasat Ta Muen Thom, and Khao Phra Wihan National Park are among the specific areas flagged by the embassy. Travellers have been asked to contact local tourism offices for the latest updates and assistance.

Worst Fighting in Over a Decade Displaces Thousands

The cross-border violence, which erupted on Thursday, is believed to be the worst in more than a decade. The clashes, so far, have reportedly claimed at least 15 lives, including of 14 civilians and a Thai soldier, and left 46 others injured, 15 of whom are believed to be military personnel.

Reports suggest nearly 300 temporary shelters have been set up in four Thai border provinces to accommodate the more than 100,000 people who have fled the fighting. Cambodia has reported one civilian death and five injuries, with over 1,500 families evacuated from the border zone.

Locals in Samraong, a Cambodian town just 20 km from the frontier, told news agency AFP that they were terrified as artillery resumed early Friday. “We are scared because they began shooting again at about 6:00 am,” a man fleeing with his family to a nearby temple told the news agency.

Artillery, Airstrikes and Accusations

Clashes have been reported in at least six locations stretching over 200 km. Thailand’s military said Cambodia used BM-21 rocket systems and artillery, prompting Thai retaliation, including the rare deployment of F-16 fighter jets to strike a Cambodian military target, as reported by Reuters.

“Cambodian forces have conducted sustained bombardment utilising heavy weapons, field artillery and BM‑21 rocket systems,” the Thai military said, per Reuters. “Thai forces have responded with appropriate supporting fire in accordance with the tactical situation.”

Meanwhile, Cambodia has condemned the airstrikes as “reckless and brutal military aggression.”

Each Side Blames the Other

Both nations have accused each other of initiating the conflict.Thai authorities claim that renewed clashes began after a Thai soldier was injured by a landmine allegedly planted by Cambodian forces, an accusation Cambodia has rejected as “baseless,” Reuters reported Friday.

Stressing that Cambodia was only defending itself, the spokesperson for the country’s Defense Ministry Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, meanwhile, has said, “It has no choice but to defend its territory against Thai threats,” as reported by The Associated Press.

International and Regional Concerns Mount

The United Nations, the US, France, the European Union and China have all called for an immediate ceasefire. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged both countries “to exercise maximum restraint and address any issues through dialogue”, spokesperson Farhan Haq said, according to the AP.

ASEAN Chair and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he had spoken to both countries. “I welcome the positive signals and willingness shown by both Bangkok and Phnom Penh… Malaysia stands ready to assist and facilitate this process in the spirit of ASEAN unity.”

Tensions Boil Over

The conflict has also triggered a sharp diplomatic fallout, with Thailand on Thursday expelling Cambodia’s ambassador, and in turn prompting Cambodia to recall its entire embassy staff from Bangkok. Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet appealed to the UN Security Council for an emergency session.

Thailand has also reportedly sealed all land border crossings and called on its nationals to leave Cambodia. Thai airlines have offered to help bring citizens back home.

