Home > World > Thailand Or Cambodia? Who Is India Supporting In The Latest Border Clashes

Thailand Or Cambodia? Who Is India Supporting In The Latest Border Clashes

Cambodia and Thailand are once again on the brink of war after Thursday’s deadly rocket attacks and retaliatory airstrikes left at least a dozen soldiers dead. Both Southeast Asian nations have blamed each other for triggering the latest border violence. As tensions escalate, regional powers like India face growing pressure to respond—without compromising their strategic interests.

Cambodia-Thailand border clashes escalate with deadly strikes; India walks a tightrope amid rising regional tensions. Photo.X.
Cambodia-Thailand border clashes escalate with deadly strikes; India walks a tightrope amid rising regional tensions. Photo.X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 25, 2025 00:48:43 IST

Cambodia and Thailand are caught in yet another cycle of vilence with the Thursday’s deadly airstrikes and rocket launched bringing the two Southeast Asian neighbors dangerously close to conflict. A dozen Thai solidieres were killed in rocket attacks from the Cambodia. In response Thaliand carried airstrikes in the neighbouring country. Both countries have accused each other of provoking the latest episode of violence.

Who is India Supporting? Thailand or Cambodia

It will be a complex challenge for India to take sides in this this border dispute. India has an xpanding presence in Southeast Asia through its Act East Policy. If it openly favoring either Thailand or Cambodia, it could jeopardize its broader ambitions in the regional.

Also Read: Thailand-Cambodia Tensions LIVE UPDATES: 14 Killed In Deadly Border Clashes

India And Thailand Relations

India and Thailand share strong diplomatic, military, and economic relations under the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and the wider Act East Policy.

India and Thailand regularly hold joint military exercises such as “Maitree” (army) and “Siam Bharat” (air force). The two countries also haev significant Naval collaboration with joint participation in Indo-Pacific maritime dialogues and anti-piracy operations in the Andaman Sea.

India and Thailand also collaborate on economic fronT having a bilateral trade of around $18 billion. India is trying to expand this through the India-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement and is invested in the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway project, which will enhance overland connectivity between India and Southeast Asia once completed.

India And Cambodia Relations

India has also relationship with Cambodia on development cooperation, cultural diplomacy, and modest security ties. New Delhi has extended credit and grants to Cambodia supporting infrastructure, IT, education, and water resource projects in the country.

India has also helped in the restoration of iconic sites like Angkor Wat and Ta Prohm temples in a bid to use its soft power to strengthen ties.

The two countries have security partnership also which includes India training and capacity-building the Cambodian armed forces. India also assists Cambodia with de-mining and counter-terrorism efforts under ASEAN frameworks.

The trade between India and Cambodia remains limited at around $300-400 million annually, however India is exploring opportunities to increase its investments in agriculture and textiles.

Cambodia is also part of India’s Mekong-Ganga Cooperation initiative, which aims to boost cultural, tourism, and academic exchanges between th participating countries.

In line of the above reasons, India is not in a position to support any of the two countries. 

Given these strong, varied ties, overtly backing one side in the current border standoff risks undermining India’s carefully nurtured trust with the other. India’s Act East Policy stresses regional stability, a cornerstone for its strategic and economic engagement with ASEAN countries.

Role of China in Thailand-Cambodia War

India’s flagship infrastructure project, the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, which is expected to eventually extend to Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam, faces potential setbacks if border tensions continue. This overland highway is crucial for linking India’s northeast with Southeast Asia, relying on open borders and peaceful cooperation.

Cambodia is regarded as one of China’s closest allies in Southeast Asia, benefiting from billions in Chinese investment in infrastructure and defense. India, seeking to counterbalance Chinese influence, has cautiously increased engagement with Phnom Penh. However, openly supporting Thailand in this dispute could push Cambodia further into China’s strategic orbit, undermining India’s efforts to reduce Cambodia’s reliance on Beijing.

Historically, India has adhered to a policy of non-alignment and strategic autonomy, particularly in regional conflicts where its direct interests are not immediately threatened. India typically promotes peaceful dialogue and regional conflict-resolution mechanisms rather than intervention or partisan stances.

Also Read: Thailand Carries Out Airstrikes On Cambodian Military Targets Amid Escalating Border Dispute

Tags: Cambodiahome-hero-pos-4thailandThailand Cambodia war

RELATED News

PM Modi Meets King Charles III, Discusses Collaboration On Promoting Ayurveda And Yoga
Beyond EVs: Elon Musk Warns of ‘Rough Quarter 2,’ Pivots Tesla’s Future to Humanoid Robots and AI
Anne Burrell’s Mysterious Death: What Toxicology Report Uncovered About Cause Of Death
Elon Musk’s Political Gambit: SpaceX Warns Investors as Billionaire Considers Launching ‘America Party’
When Hulk Hogan Called Trump ‘Toughest of Them All’ And Ripped His Shirt | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

What Really Happened to Hulk Hogan? Police Address Foul Play Rumors
The Undertaker Pays Emotional Tribute To Former Foe Hulk Hogan After His Sudden Passing
Manipur: President’s Rule In Manipur Extended Amidst Crackdown On Militants
WWE Legend Goldberg Opens Up About Gruesome Injury Sustained in Retirement Match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
Thailand Or Cambodia? Who Is India Supporting In The Latest Border Clashes
‘No Bangladeshis…’ BJP Leader And Actor Mithun Chakraborty Counters West Bengal CM
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage In Fierce Exchange | Watch Video
When Hulk Hogan Called Trump ‘Toughest of Them All’ And Ripped His Shirt | WATCH
Hulk Hogan Death: WWE Stars and Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To Wrestling Legend
UK’s PM Starmer Says Deal With India a Boost for British Families
Thailand Or Cambodia? Who Is India Supporting In The Latest Border Clashes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Thailand Or Cambodia? Who Is India Supporting In The Latest Border Clashes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Thailand Or Cambodia? Who Is India Supporting In The Latest Border Clashes
Thailand Or Cambodia? Who Is India Supporting In The Latest Border Clashes
Thailand Or Cambodia? Who Is India Supporting In The Latest Border Clashes
Thailand Or Cambodia? Who Is India Supporting In The Latest Border Clashes

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?