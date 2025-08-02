Home > World > India Dismisses White House’s Nobel Push for Trump Over India-Pakistan Peace Claim

India Dismisses White House’s Nobel Push for Trump Over India-Pakistan Peace Claim

India on Friday declined to comment on the White House's push to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, particularly over claims that he helped for the India and Pakistan ceasefire.

Credit - ANI
Credit - ANI

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 2, 2025 02:55:57 IST

India on Friday declined to comment on the White House’s push to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, particularly over claims that he helped for the India and Pakistan ceasefire.

MEA Spokesperson Reacts to White House

Responding to a question during a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “It is better to take this question to the White House,” when asked about the US administration’s assertion that Trump ended several global conflicts, including one between India and Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt advocated for the Peace Prize, claiming Trump had resolved conflicts in regions including Thailand-Cambodia, Israel-Iran, Rwanda-DR Congo, India-Pakistan, Serbia-Kosovo, and Egypt-Ethiopia. She argued that Trump had brokered “one peace deal every month” during his six-month tenure, and it was “well past time” he received the Nobel Peace Prize.

New Delhi has repeatedly maintained that cessation of hostilities with Pakistan has been achieved through bilateral efforts, firmly rejecting Trump’s earlier claims of mediation. In contrast, Islamabad has praised Trump’s “diplomatic intervention” and formally nominated him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

“The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis,” Pakistan said in a June statement. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has so far remained silent on Trump’s candidacy. (Inputs from HT)

ALSO READ: US Hiring Slumps Sharply As Trump’s Trade War Takes Toll On Economy

Tags: MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswalnobel peace prizewhite house

RELATED News

India Rejects “Unverified, Dubious” UK Parliamentary Committee Report
Trump Orders Nuclear Submarine Deployment After Escalating War of Words With Former Russian Prez
Help on Foreign Soil: India Responds to Alarming Migrant Crisis in Saudi Arabia
US Restricts Official Visits to High-End Karachi Hotels Following Security Threat
US Hiring Slumps Sharply As Trump’s Trade War Takes Toll On Economy

LATEST NEWS

India Dismisses White House’s Nobel Push for Trump Over India-Pakistan Peace Claim
5 Must-Try Dishes at Rameshwaram Cafe That Keep the Crowd Coming Back!
Behind the Scenes: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Was Mocked Early in His Career
Ranveer Allahbadia Opens Up About Breakup and Emotional Struggles Post-IGL Controversy
Gary Busey Guilty in Horror Con Grope Case — No Jail Time Stuns Fans
Meet Sonali Mishra: The Woman Who Is Breaking Barriers As RPF’s First Woman Director General
Bharat Sarkar Ka Dhanyawaad: Injured Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To His First Ever National Award Win For Jawan
Jadon Sancho Saga: From Dortmund Star To Old Trafford Outcast
US Hiring Slumps Sharply As Trump’s Trade War Takes Toll On Economy
‘No Fake Way’: Jelly Roll Opens Up About His Minor Injury
India Dismisses White House’s Nobel Push for Trump Over India-Pakistan Peace Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Dismisses White House’s Nobel Push for Trump Over India-Pakistan Peace Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Dismisses White House’s Nobel Push for Trump Over India-Pakistan Peace Claim
India Dismisses White House’s Nobel Push for Trump Over India-Pakistan Peace Claim
India Dismisses White House’s Nobel Push for Trump Over India-Pakistan Peace Claim
India Dismisses White House’s Nobel Push for Trump Over India-Pakistan Peace Claim

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?