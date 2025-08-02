India Dismisses White House’s Nobel Push for Trump Over India-Pakistan Peace Claim

India on Friday declined to comment on the White House’s push to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, particularly over claims that he helped for the India and Pakistan ceasefire.

MEA Spokesperson Reacts to White House

Responding to a question during a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “It is better to take this question to the White House,” when asked about the US administration’s assertion that Trump ended several global conflicts, including one between India and Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt advocated for the Peace Prize, claiming Trump had resolved conflicts in regions including Thailand-Cambodia, Israel-Iran, Rwanda-DR Congo, India-Pakistan, Serbia-Kosovo, and Egypt-Ethiopia. She argued that Trump had brokered “one peace deal every month” during his six-month tenure, and it was “well past time” he received the Nobel Peace Prize.

New Delhi has repeatedly maintained that cessation of hostilities with Pakistan has been achieved through bilateral efforts, firmly rejecting Trump’s earlier claims of mediation. In contrast, Islamabad has praised Trump’s “diplomatic intervention” and formally nominated him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

“The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis,” Pakistan said in a June statement. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has so far remained silent on Trump’s candidacy. (Inputs from HT)

