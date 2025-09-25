LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > World > "India is a very important country for Panama": President Jose Raul Mulino

"India is a very important country for Panama": President Jose Raul Mulino

"India is a very important country for Panama": President Jose Raul Mulino

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 00:23:08 IST

New York [US], September 24 (ANI): Panama President Jose Raul Mulino, in an exclusive conversation with ANI, has underlined the importance of India-Panama ties, describing India as a strategic partner and highlighting prospects for greater collaboration.

“India is a very important country for Panama. The relationship between India and Panama is in a great, great position this time. India is a strategic country for us, and we are sharing information with respect to the possibility of increasing India’s investment in technology, medicine, production, and many things in Panama,” Mulino told ANI on sidelines of UNGA meeting.

India-Panama relations are among the oldest in the Central American region, dating back to the middle of the 19th Century when groups of Indians came to Panama to work on the construction of Panama Railways and later the Panama Canal in the early 20th Century. Diplomatic relations between India and Panama were formally established in 1962.

Panama and India have had cordial, warm and friendly relations, based on mutual understanding and growing bilateral trade and all round cooperation.

Panama is also the first country in Central America where India established a resident Mission in 1973.

Since then, about 15000 persons of Indian origin have made Panama their home which has helped in enhancingthe level of interaction between the two rich cultures.

India-Panama relationship share common values of democracy, multiculturalism and secularism.

Future areas of mutual cooperation and understanding are being identified and the two countries are poised to elevate the bilateral relations to a new higher level.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Panama in 2023 and both sides expressed a strong desire to enhance relations, particularly in the economic sphere. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: india-panamaindia-panama-relationsindia-panama-tiesinvestmentjose-raul-mulinomedicinepanama-presidentproductiontechnology

RELATED News

Who is Joshua Jahn? Check Key Details About Dallas ICE Facility Shooting Suspect
Dallas ICE Shooting: Why Jimmy Kimmel And Gavin Newsom’s Old Remarks Are Trending Again
Iran will never seek to build a nuclear bomb: President Masoud Pezeshkian at UNGA
Will Iran Seek To Build A Nuclear Bomb? Iranian President Pezeshkian Provides Big Update In His UNGA Speech, Says…
"Don't stay silent while Russia keeps dragging this war on": Zelenskyy urges global leaders at UNGA

LATEST NEWS

"Shah Rukh sir came and said main toh yeh award pehen raha hun": Vikrant recalls his BTS moments with King Khan, Rani Mukerji from 71st National Awards
Indian Institution pioneering in Research and Excellence in 2025
We have had good preparation for World Cup: South Africa skipper Wolvaardt
Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification Scenario For Pakistan, Bangladesh And Sri Lanka
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Click Now for Direct Link to Download Assistant Administrative Officers Hall Ticket
VPN IBE Awards 2025 honor trailblazers with style
"Gujarat model is clear – bulldozers for Dalits, backward classes, and the poor": Rahul Gandhi
"India is a very important country for Panama": President Jose Raul Mulino
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Points Table: Team India’s Standing After Win Against Bangladesh
"I got a chance to sing with Kishore Da in Mr. India," recalls Alisha Chinai; Shaan too pays tribute
"India is a very important country for Panama": President Jose Raul Mulino

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"India is a very important country for Panama": President Jose Raul Mulino

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"India is a very important country for Panama": President Jose Raul Mulino
"India is a very important country for Panama": President Jose Raul Mulino
"India is a very important country for Panama": President Jose Raul Mulino
"India is a very important country for Panama": President Jose Raul Mulino

QUICK LINKS