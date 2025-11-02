Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to Host Grand ‘Gita Mahotsav’ Musical, Adding Spiritual Splendor to Pravasi Parichay 2025 Celebrations

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has declared that it will hold ‘Gita Mahotsav (A Musical)’ on November 3 as part of the on-going pravasi engagement event ‘Pravasi Parichay 2025’, with pomp and ceremony celebrating India’s cultural greatness.

Pravasi Parichaya will conclude with a musical play based on Mahabharata. It showcases the wisdom of Bhagavad Gita through the lives of various heroes from time-honored epochs of human history.

Quoting from Bhagavad Gita, embassy states on X, “Whenever there is a decline in dharma and an increase in adharma, O Arjuna, at that time I manifest Myself on earth.”

“यदा यदा हि धर्मस्य ग्लानिर्भवति भारत,

अभ्युत्थानमधर्मस्य तदात्मानं सृजाम्यहम्।" The eternal words of the Gita continue to guide humanity towards righteousness, duty and harmony. The Indian community is invited to join us for Gita Mahotsav (A Musical), being organized by the…







The post further adds, “The eternal words of the Gita continue to guide humanity towards righteousness, duty and harmony. The Indian community is invited to join us for Gita Mahotsav (A Musical), being organised by the Embassy as part of Pravasi Parichay, on November 3. Attendance by registration and invitation.”

Evening ushering Day 1 devoted to beautiful performances expressing the uniqueness of various cultures from Kerala, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, whose traditions and contributions to the diaspora were expressed through dance forms to open the festival.

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Telangana lit up the second day of celebrations with performing arts, further increasing the magic of Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Lavni, Rouf, and Gussadi folk dances with traditional occasions such as Bonalu and Dahi Handi adding to the festive mood.

Describing the event thus, the Embassy said, “a spectacular celebration of India’s rich cultural tapestry-a vibrant blend of tradition, rhythm, and unity.” At the Embassy Auditorium, from the 28th of November to the 3rd of December, another event is underway, organized by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. In the year 2023, the Indian Embassy launched the inaugural cultural festival under this title in collaboration with Indian Diaspora associations in Saudi Arabia, as per the Mission of India, Riyadh.

This year’s edition will feature a dedicated evening for the Gita Mahotsav, in addition to the ongoing thematic days for Indian States, and other cultural and educational engagements involving the diaspora.

With rising demand from the Indian community for more days dedicated to Indian States, it has now been decided to increase the number of State Days in this edition from three to four. The mega cultural event commenced with a Bollywood Musical Night on October 28, a Sufiyana Qawwali Night on October 29, and the vibrant State Days from October 30 to November 2.

