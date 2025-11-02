LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar dy-patil-stadium DY Patil Stadium directions bcci bomb threat amitabh bachchan Air Quality Index donald trump Andhra Pradesh news bihar
LIVE TV
Home > World > Indian Embassy In Saudi Arabia To Host Grand ‘Gita Mahotsav’ Musical, Adding Spiritual Splendor To Pravasi Parichay 2025 Celebrations

Indian Embassy In Saudi Arabia To Host Grand ‘Gita Mahotsav’ Musical, Adding Spiritual Splendor To Pravasi Parichay 2025 Celebrations

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh will host ‘Gita Mahotsav (A Musical)’ on November 3 as part of Pravasi Parichay 2025, celebrating India’s cultural and spiritual heritage through music, dance, and performances inspired by the Bhagavad Gita and Mahabharata.

Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to Host ‘Gita Mahotsav’ Musical During Pravasi Parichay 2025 (Pc: X)
Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to Host ‘Gita Mahotsav’ Musical During Pravasi Parichay 2025 (Pc: X)

Published By: Newsx Desk
Last updated: November 2, 2025 01:35:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian Embassy In Saudi Arabia To Host Grand ‘Gita Mahotsav’ Musical, Adding Spiritual Splendor To Pravasi Parichay 2025 Celebrations

Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to Host Grand ‘Gita Mahotsav’ Musical, Adding Spiritual Splendor to Pravasi Parichay 2025 Celebrations

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has declared that it will hold ‘Gita Mahotsav (A Musical)’ on November 3 as part of the on-going pravasi engagement event ‘Pravasi Parichay 2025’, with pomp and ceremony celebrating India’s cultural greatness.

Pravasi Parichaya will conclude with a musical play based on Mahabharata. It showcases the wisdom of Bhagavad Gita through the lives of various heroes from time-honored epochs of human history. 

Quoting from Bhagavad Gita, embassy states on X, “Whenever there is a decline in dharma and an increase in adharma, O Arjuna, at that time I manifest Myself on earth.”



The post further adds, “The eternal words of the Gita continue to guide humanity towards righteousness, duty and harmony. The Indian community is invited to join us for Gita Mahotsav (A Musical), being organised by the Embassy as part of Pravasi Parichay, on November 3. Attendance by registration and invitation.”

Evening ushering Day 1 devoted to beautiful performances expressing the uniqueness of various cultures from Kerala, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, whose traditions and contributions to the diaspora were expressed through dance forms to open the festival.

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Telangana lit up the second day of celebrations with performing arts, further increasing the magic of Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Lavni, Rouf, and Gussadi folk dances with traditional occasions such as Bonalu and Dahi Handi adding to the festive mood.

Describing the event thus, the Embassy said, “a spectacular celebration of India’s rich cultural tapestry-a vibrant blend of tradition, rhythm, and unity.” At the Embassy Auditorium, from the 28th of November to the 3rd of December, another event is underway, organized by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. In the year 2023, the Indian Embassy launched the inaugural cultural festival under this title in collaboration with Indian Diaspora associations in Saudi Arabia, as per the Mission of India, Riyadh.

This year’s edition will feature a dedicated evening for the Gita Mahotsav, in addition to the ongoing thematic days for Indian States, and other cultural and educational engagements involving the diaspora.

With rising demand from the Indian community for more days dedicated to Indian States, it has now been decided to increase the number of State Days in this edition from three to four. The mega cultural event commenced with a Bollywood Musical Night on October 28, a Sufiyana Qawwali Night on October 29, and the vibrant State Days from October 30 to November 2.

All Inputs From ANI. 

Also Read: India On Alert: Navy Vice Chief Says Nation Closely Watching ‘Extra-Regional Powers’ In Indian Ocean

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 1:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gita MahotsavPravasi Parichay 2025

RELATED News

Nicki Minaj Praises Donald Trump For Addressing Christian Persecution In Nigeria, But Fans Are Outraged!

‘Who’s Writing His Scripts?’ Zohran Mamdani Faces Backlash For Remarks On Modi Govt At New York Gurudwara

Trump Reveals Newly Renovated Lincoln Bathroom Featuring Gold and Marble Design

Canada PM Mark Carney Apologises To Trump Over Reagan Anti-Tariff Ad Row: What Exactly Happened

World Vegan Day 2025: How the World Is Going Green, One Meal at a Time

LATEST NEWS

Alaska Airlines Taps Accenture To Audit IT Systems After Global Outage Chaos Halts Quarterly Earnings Call

Pitbull Shocks Fans: India Concerts In Gurugram And Hyderabad Canceled, The Real Reason Will Surprise You!

Aadhaar Card Update: New Rules, Fees & Name Change Norms Effective From November 1

Jaipur Tragedy: Class 6 Girl Mysteriously Falls To Death, School Allegedly Cleans Crime Scene Before Police Arrival

“Srikakulam Temple Stampede Occurred At Unregistered Private Shrine; No Prior Permission Taken For Event”: Police

Women’s World Cup 2025: Who Lifts The Trophy If India vs South Africa Match Gets Washed Out?

Bihar Election 2025: Shocking List of Bihar Candidates Who Have Criminal Cases

How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto

Light Switch Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Kills Co-Worker With Dumbbell In Bengaluru

Student Travel Insurance: The Smart Companion for Young Explorers

Indian Embassy In Saudi Arabia To Host Grand ‘Gita Mahotsav’ Musical, Adding Spiritual Splendor To Pravasi Parichay 2025 Celebrations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian Embassy In Saudi Arabia To Host Grand ‘Gita Mahotsav’ Musical, Adding Spiritual Splendor To Pravasi Parichay 2025 Celebrations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian Embassy In Saudi Arabia To Host Grand ‘Gita Mahotsav’ Musical, Adding Spiritual Splendor To Pravasi Parichay 2025 Celebrations
Indian Embassy In Saudi Arabia To Host Grand ‘Gita Mahotsav’ Musical, Adding Spiritual Splendor To Pravasi Parichay 2025 Celebrations
Indian Embassy In Saudi Arabia To Host Grand ‘Gita Mahotsav’ Musical, Adding Spiritual Splendor To Pravasi Parichay 2025 Celebrations
Indian Embassy In Saudi Arabia To Host Grand ‘Gita Mahotsav’ Musical, Adding Spiritual Splendor To Pravasi Parichay 2025 Celebrations

QUICK LINKS