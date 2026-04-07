Indian Embassy Issues Urgent Advisory In Iran: ‘Stay Where You Are For 48 Hours’, Avoid Military And Sensitive Sites Amid Trump’s Strait Of Hormuz Deadline

India has issued a 48-hour urgent travel advisory to citizens currently in Iran to remain inside and limited to only being mobile within their current location. The travel advisory was issued because escalating tension in the region is anticipated due to an ongoing conflict.

The advisory from the Indian Consulate in Tehran stated: “Indian citizens in Iran should remain in their current location for the next 2 days,” and highlights the importance of the situation.

Embassy Warns Against Visiting Sensitive Locations

The advisory also has warned citizens of India to stay away from high-risk areas. Embassies advised their citizens to avoid “electric, military installations, and upper floors of multi-story buildings of buildings,” to avoid possible targeted attacks at those locations through the continued hostilities between the two countries.

Indian citizens living in or traveling within Iran have been advised that the situation across the region has recently escalated to the point where it has created an extremely volatile security environment for foreign nationals. As such, the advisory states that any travel outside of your accommodations by foreigners should only occur after you have confirmed with your local embassy what the current security situation is in Iran.

Embassy Urges Constant Contact and Monitoring of Updates

It is important that you are staying in contact with embassy officials who will be present on-site in their diplomatically arranged accommodations throughout Iran. Advisories like this are suggested as a means to provide maximum security during a period of high uncertainty.

Assistance from the embassy can be accessed through emergency contact numbers and email support, which remain active throughout the ongoing situation. As part of their response to the ongoing situation, the embassy has encouraged people to reach out to them if they encounter any issues or require assistance. This shows how severe the current crisis is and how critical it is that people have access to immediate responses during emergencies.

There Is Still No Ending To The Situation, As It Continues to Get Worse

Although there is a 48 hour notice for emergency contact and email support, it is possible the embassy will place a moratorium on additional restrictions based on the outcome of this situation. The ongoing violence is affecting people’s livelihoods all around Iran, and things could continue to worsen from here.

Indian citizens currently residing in Iran are being asked to take care of themselves and refrain from doing anything they deem dangerous while they await additional instructions from local authorities regarding the latest developments in relation to the current crisis.

Also Read: ‘A Woman Cannot Be Treated As ‘Untouchable’ for 3 Days’: Justice Nagarathna Questions Menstrual Restrictions In Sabarimala Entry Case