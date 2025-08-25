Indian Restaurant in London Attacked: Teenager, Man Arrested Over Suspected Arson

A 15-year-old boy and a man have been arrested after a suspected arson attack tore through an Indian restaurant in East London, leaving five individuals injured, two of them are critical.

About the Indian Restaurant in London Attack

The blaze at Indian Aroma on Woodford Avenue left five people hospitalised, three women and two men, with police confirming that a man and a woman remain in a life-threatening condition. The fire broke out at around 9 pm BST, taking firefighters 90 minutes to bring it under control.

Resident Dina Michael said, “I turned around and see some guy running like a fireball. He was fully on fire,” adding the man had been wearing a Deliveroo bag. “One of my friends came with a water bucket and we were just trying to put the fire down,” he further added.

Several people with severe burns are reportedly being treated with water and oxygen by emergency crews. Nine people escaped the building before firefighters arrived.

In addition to the five hospitalised victims, police believe two more injured people left the scene before emergency services arrived. Detectives are working to trace them.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers said, “While we have made two arrests, our investigation continues at pace so we can piece together what happened on Friday evening. I know the community are concerned and shocked by this incident. I would urge anyone with any information or concerns to come forward and speak to police.”

Further investigation is underway. (Inputs from HT)

ALSO READ: Brooklyn Restaurant Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 8 Injured