Iran Confirms No Radiation Leak After US Airstrikes On Nuclear Sites Fordow, Natanz, Isfahan

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization announced on Sunday that there was no sign of radioactive contamination after the U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s key nuclear sites. The purpose of this broadcast statement is to ease people’s worries about uncovered dangers in the areas that were struck.

The agency felt confident, stating that comprehensive evaluations confirmed there was no leak of radioactive materials and asserted that the “national industry” booming Iranian nuclear program will sustain progress and persist despite the enduring damage from these attacks.

Iran Condemns Air Strikes as Unlawful, Initiates International Litigation

Calling the U.S. air strikes an act of international law violation, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization claims it has taken steps to commence litigation to protect the attacked nation’s territory and assets.

In addition, the agency urged the rest of world to oppose said attacks and stand for the peaceful development of Iran’s nuclear activities and technologies.

Trump Celebrates Strikes as Landmark Military Achievement, Says ‘Fordow Is Gone’

President Trump hailed the strike “one of America’s most decisive military achievements ever” because he believes it brought an end to some crucial parts of Iranian nuclear capabilities.

During his announcement, he stated that one of Iran’s most heavily defended nuclear facilities Fordow, had been turned into rubble.

“Fordow is gone,” Trump claimed during a televised speech delivered from the Oval Office, where he emphasized how successful they charge saying it allowed Tehran’s critical enrichment centres far greater destruction.