Iran Launches Nationwide Crackdown Against ‘Starlink’ Users; Hundreds Arrested, SpaceX Devices Seized

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Celina Jaitly gautam gambhir Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident Afghanistan news Celina Jaitly gautam gambhir Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident Afghanistan news Celina Jaitly gautam gambhir Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident Afghanistan news Celina Jaitly gautam gambhir Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Celina Jaitly gautam gambhir Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident Afghanistan news Celina Jaitly gautam gambhir Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident Afghanistan news Celina Jaitly gautam gambhir Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident Afghanistan news Celina Jaitly gautam gambhir Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Iran Launches Nationwide Crackdown Against ‘Starlink’ Users; Hundreds Arrested, SpaceX Devices Seized

Iran Launches Nationwide Crackdown Against ‘Starlink’ Users; Hundreds Arrested, SpaceX Devices Seized

Starlink terminals bypass state-controlled infrastructure, allowing secure, decentralized communication that is harder to monitor or disrupt.

Iran bans Starlink (Image: X)
Iran bans Starlink (Image: X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: March 17, 2026 18:36:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran Launches Nationwide Crackdown Against ‘Starlink’ Users; Hundreds Arrested, SpaceX Devices Seized

Iran has seized hundreds of Starlink satellite internet devices, claiming they were smuggled into the country by Washington and Tel Aviv to support wartime operations.

Authorities have declared owning the SpaceX devices a crime, warning that using them during the conflict could invite the “severe penalties.”

Tehran says it is now hunting down “all satellite internet terminals serving the enemy,” hinting at a widening internal crackdown as it tries to shut down what it sees as an invisible digital lifeline aiding hostile forces.

You Might Be Interested In

The Invisible Network

For Iran, the concern is not just devices – but what they enable. 

Starlink terminals bypass state-controlled infrastructure, allowing secure, decentralised communication that is harder to monitor or disrupt. 

In a war increasingly shaped by intelligence and precision targeting, such networks can alter the battlefield without a single shot being fired.

War At Day 16

The development comes as the conflict enters its 16th day with no end in sight. 

More than 2,000 people have been killed since February 28, when the US and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury, targeting Iran’s leadership. 

In the opening strike, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed along with several family members.

His successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, elevated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, has taken a hardline position. 

Reports suggest his stance on retaliating against the United States was “very tough and serious” during his first foreign policy session. 

He was also reportedly flown to Moscow after sustaining injuries in the initial strikes.

A Expanding Battlefield

Even as Iran tightens control within, the conflict continues to spill outward. 

While US and Israeli forces have carried out over 2,000 strikes, Tehran has escalated by targeting American military bases and commercial interests across Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE – pushing the war towards a wider regional confrontation.

ALSO READ: How Russia And China Are Helping Iran Fight Back US-Israel? From Satellite Intel To Kamikaze Drones – The ‘Invisible Hand’ Explained

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 6:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Mojtaba Khamenei Rejects ‘Ceasefire’ Proposal Amid War With US; Iran Leader Firm On ‘Revenge’, Says Report

How Iran’s Strikes On UAE And Gulf Allies Took Trump By Surprise And Sparked An Oil Crisis – Explained

How Russia And China Are Helping Iran Fight Back US-Israel? From Satellite Intel To Kamikaze Drones – The ‘Invisible Hand’ Explained

Iran’s Top Commander Gholamreza Soleimani Killed In Israeli Strikes Amid Raging West Asia War: Report

Ali Larijani Dead Or Alive After Deadly Israeli Airstrike? IDF Attacks Iran’s Top Security Chief – What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Nikko Natividad’s Viral MMS Real? Filipino Actor Gets Richer After ‘Big 4’ Scandal, Turns ‘Painful Comments’ Into Revenue After Private Leaked Video- Was It Preplanned?

Celina Jaitly’s Brother Refuses Contact Amid UAE Detention- Know What Went Wrong In The Family

IPL 2026: ‘Sheesha Man’ For MS Dhoni? Ex-CSK Teammate’s Shocking Revelation About Thala Goes Viral

Innovación 2026 Showcases a Powerful Culture of Innovation and Startup Thinking at the IEM–UEM Kolkata

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Will It Begin on March 19 or March 20? Know the Correct Date | Muhurat & Full Details

‘They Have No Shame’: Kangana Ranaut Brutally Slams Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song As ‘New Low’, Says Bollywood Has Crossed Limits Of Vulgarity

Claude AI Outage Hits India: Users Struggle With Login Errors, Slow Performance As Thousands Report Issues Worldwide

India Post Launches ’24 Speed Post’ Service, Assures Next-Day Delivery Across Six Major Cities In First Phase

Kerala Election 2026: From Akhil Marar, Veena Nair To Anjali Nair, NDA Ally Twenty20 Fields Star-Studded Line-Up In Poll Battle; Check Candidate List

Rajashtan United FC vs Real Kashmir Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match Online In India? RUFC Aims For Top Spot

Iran Launches Nationwide Crackdown Against ‘Starlink’ Users; Hundreds Arrested, SpaceX Devices Seized

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran Launches Nationwide Crackdown Against ‘Starlink’ Users; Hundreds Arrested, SpaceX Devices Seized

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran Launches Nationwide Crackdown Against ‘Starlink’ Users; Hundreds Arrested, SpaceX Devices Seized
Iran Launches Nationwide Crackdown Against ‘Starlink’ Users; Hundreds Arrested, SpaceX Devices Seized
Iran Launches Nationwide Crackdown Against ‘Starlink’ Users; Hundreds Arrested, SpaceX Devices Seized
Iran Launches Nationwide Crackdown Against ‘Starlink’ Users; Hundreds Arrested, SpaceX Devices Seized

QUICK LINKS