From Tomahawk Missiles, F‑35I Jets To Ghadr Missiles: Which Weapons Were Used By US, Israel & Iran On Day 1 Of War?

The United States and Israel have carried out coordinated attacks on multiple locations in Iran, including Tehran, in what US President Donald Trump described as “major combat operations.” The strikes come amid ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and follow weeks of heightened threats from Trump. This escalation occurs eight months after the US and Israel engaged in a 12-day conflict against Iran.

Iran Retaliates with Missile Strikes

In response, Iran launched missiles targeting northern Israel and US military bases in the Middle East. Details on casualties and damage in both Iran and Israel remain limited at this time. President Trump described the military operation as “massive and ongoing.”

The US Department of Defense later confirmed the mission under the codename “Operation Epic Fury”, marking the first public statement from the military since the joint US-Israeli attacks began.

Weapons Used by Israel and the United States

US and Israeli forces employed a combination of long-range cruise missiles, stealth aircraft, precision-guided munitions, and armed drones to target sites across Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz.

Weapons used by Israel and the US against Iran include Tomahawk Cruise Missiles, F-35I “Adir” Stealth Fighters, F-15I Ra’am Strike Fighters, Delilah missile, SPICE Precision-Guided Bombs, Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM), GBU-28 Bunker-Buster Bombs, Heron and Eitan Drones.

Weapons Fired by Iran

Weapons used by Iran include Shahab-3 Ballistic Missiles, Emad Precision-Guided Ballistic Missiles and Ghadr Medium-Range Missiles.

The whereabouts of 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remain unclear. He has not been publicly seen for several days amid rising US-Iran tensions. Authorities shut down roads leading to Khamenei’s compound in downtown Tehran as explosions were reported across the city.

Meanwhile, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency quoted a source in the presidential office stating that President Masoud Pezeshkian is unharmed.

