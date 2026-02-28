LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > World > From Tomahawk Missiles, F‑35I Jets To Ghadr Missiles: Which Weapons Were Used By US, Israel & Iran On Day 1 Of War?

From Tomahawk Missiles, F‑35I Jets To Ghadr Missiles: Which Weapons Were Used By US, Israel & Iran On Day 1 Of War?

The US and Israel launched coordinated strikes across Iran, hitting Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz. Iran retaliated with missile attacks on northern Israel and US bases. President Trump called the mission “massive and ongoing,” marking a major escalation in US-Iran tensions. Here is the list of weapons the US, Israel, and Iran used on the first day of the escalating conflict.

US and Israel strike Iran; Iran retaliates with missiles as tensions soar amid nuclear talks and ‘Operation Epic Fury’. Photos: X.
US and Israel strike Iran; Iran retaliates with missiles as tensions soar amid nuclear talks and ‘Operation Epic Fury’. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 28, 2026 18:44:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Tomahawk Missiles, F‑35I Jets To Ghadr Missiles: Which Weapons Were Used By US, Israel & Iran On Day 1 Of War?

The United States and Israel have carried out coordinated attacks on multiple locations in Iran, including Tehran, in what US President Donald Trump described as “major combat operations.” The strikes come amid ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and follow weeks of heightened threats from Trump. This escalation occurs eight months after the US and Israel engaged in a 12-day conflict against Iran.

Iran Retaliates with Missile Strikes

In response, Iran launched missiles targeting northern Israel and US military bases in the Middle East. Details on casualties and damage in both Iran and Israel remain limited at this time. President Trump described the military operation as “massive and ongoing.”

The US Department of Defense later confirmed the mission under the codename “Operation Epic Fury”, marking the first public statement from the military since the joint US-Israeli attacks began.

You Might Be Interested In

Weapons Used by Israel and the United States

US and Israeli forces employed a combination of long-range cruise missiles, stealth aircraft, precision-guided munitions, and armed drones to target sites across Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz.

Weapons used by Israel and the US against Iran include Tomahawk Cruise Missiles, F-35I “Adir” Stealth Fighters, F-15I Ra’am Strike Fighters, Delilah missile, SPICE Precision-Guided Bombs,  Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM), GBU-28 Bunker-Buster Bombs, Heron and Eitan Drones.

Weapons Fired by Iran

Weapons used by Iran include Shahab-3 Ballistic Missiles, Emad Precision-Guided Ballistic Missiles and Ghadr Medium-Range Missiles.

The whereabouts of 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remain unclear. He has not been publicly seen for several days amid rising US-Iran tensions. Authorities shut down roads leading to Khamenei’s compound in downtown Tehran as explosions were reported across the city.

Meanwhile, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency quoted a source in the presidential office stating that President Masoud Pezeshkian is unharmed.

Also Read: US, Israel Attack Iran: IDF Shares First Aerial Footage Of Massive Airstrikes Under ‘Operation Lion’s Roar’ | Watch

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 6:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2iranIran newsIran US WarisraelWorld news

RELATED News

Where Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei After US-Israel Strike On His Tehran Headquarters? Israeli Officials Give Big Update On Supreme Leader’s Secret Whereabouts

Top IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour Killed In US-Israel Strikes On Iran; Took Charge After Hossein Salami’s Death Last Year

US, Israel Attack Iran: IDF Shares First Aerial Footage Of Massive Airstrikes Under ‘Operation Lion’s Roar’ | Watch

Death Toll Climbs To 51 After Strike On Girls’ Primary School In Minab, Hormozgan Province; At Least 170 Students Were Inside, 45 Injured

Is US Officially At War With Iran? Israel-US Bomb Tehran After Trump Orders Operation Epic Fury – Will POTUS Need Congress’ Permission For Open War?

LATEST NEWS

India Deeply Concerned As US-Israel-Iran Tensions Explode, Urges To Exercise Restraint – MEA Issues Urgent Safety Advisory

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: Darren Sammy Warns Team India, Says ‘David Did Defeat Goliath’ In 2016

PAK vs SL: Babar Azam Dropped For Do-or-Die T20 World Cup 2026 Clash, Memes Flood Social Media With ‘Happy Retirement’ Jibes

Karan Aujla Delhi Concert: Are Last-Minute Tickets Still Available For Historic 70,000-Capacity JLN Show? Check Details

‘Bat vs Ball Will Decide It’ – WI Legend Picks Key Battle in IND vs WI T20 WC 2026 Clash

From Tomahawk Missiles, F‑35I Jets To Ghadr Missiles: Which Weapons Were Used By US, Israel & Iran On Day 1 Of War?

EXPLOSIONS in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play For Al Nassr Against Al Fayha?

Weekly Numerology Predictions For March 2- 8: Check For Your Weekly Direction, Money Issues And Relationship Goals

Is US Officially At War With Iran? Israel-US Bomb Tehran After Trump Orders Operation Epic Fury – Will POTUS Need Congress’ Permission For Open War?

PAK vs SL: Babar Azam Funny Memes Flood Social Media Before Pakistan’s Must-Win T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

From Tomahawk Missiles, F‑35I Jets To Ghadr Missiles: Which Weapons Were Used By US, Israel & Iran On Day 1 Of War?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Tomahawk Missiles, F‑35I Jets To Ghadr Missiles: Which Weapons Were Used By US, Israel & Iran On Day 1 Of War?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Tomahawk Missiles, F‑35I Jets To Ghadr Missiles: Which Weapons Were Used By US, Israel & Iran On Day 1 Of War?
From Tomahawk Missiles, F‑35I Jets To Ghadr Missiles: Which Weapons Were Used By US, Israel & Iran On Day 1 Of War?
From Tomahawk Missiles, F‑35I Jets To Ghadr Missiles: Which Weapons Were Used By US, Israel & Iran On Day 1 Of War?
From Tomahawk Missiles, F‑35I Jets To Ghadr Missiles: Which Weapons Were Used By US, Israel & Iran On Day 1 Of War?

QUICK LINKS