Iran Preps Missiles, Threatens Hormuz Mining If U.S. Enters Israel Conflict: Report

As tensions rise in the Middle East, Iran has reportedly prepared missiles to target U.S. military bases in the region in the event of a direct American intervention in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The New York Times, citing anonymous intelligence officials, confirmed that Iranian forces are also considering placing naval mines in the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The developments signal Tehran’s preparation for a wider conflict if Washington escalates its support for Israeli military actions against Iran. Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reportedly moved short- and medium-range ballistic missiles into launch positions.

Strait of Hormuz: A Global Flashpoint

One of the gravest threats emerging from the Iranian strategy is its intention to mine the Strait of Hormuz—a narrow waterway through which nearly 30% of the world’s seaborne oil passes.

Any disruption here would likely trigger immediate spikes in global fuel prices and pose serious risks to maritime shipping routes.

Experts warn that Iran’s control over the strait makes this a dangerous but plausible tactic.

The last time Tehran hinted at such moves, global markets reacted sharply.

U.S. on High Alert, But No First Strike

According to officials quoted in the report, over 40,000 U.S. troops stationed across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan are currently on high alert.

However, Washington has maintained a publicly defensive stance.

Former President Donald Trump, speaking at a campaign event, claimed that the U.S. knows the “exact location” of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

While he stopped short of advocating a strike, his statement has fueled speculation over whether such intelligence could lead to an escalation.

Proxy Forces and Wider Impact

Iran is also believed to be coordinating with regional allies and proxy groups, including the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Analysts suggest these groups may launch attacks on U.S. or Israeli assets if the conflict escalates into a multi-front war.

This growing alliance network makes the situation volatile, not just in the immediate region but globally, as energy security and international diplomacy are dragged into the conflict.

What’s Next?

As of now, the Biden administration has not confirmed any change in military posture, but observers fear that any Israeli move toward attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities—like the Fordow plant—could trigger full-blown retaliation from Tehran.

The international community, including the UN and the European Union, continues to call for restraint, but as both sides flex their military capabilities, the window for diplomacy is narrowing.

Iran’s positioning of missiles and possible mining of the Strait of Hormuz signal a dramatic shift toward military confrontation.

Should the U.S. become directly involved, the fallout could ripple far beyond the Middle East, impacting oil prices, trade routes, and global security. For now, all eyes remain on Washington’s next move.

ALSO READ: Shubhanshu Shukla-Led Axiom-4 Gets Delayed Again Citing Space Station Repairs, Check New Date Here