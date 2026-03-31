Is Pakistan Scared Of Iran? Asim Munir Sidelines Saudi Defence Pact, Stages ‘US-Iran Talks’ Drama

Pakistan is touting itself as a bigger entity than it can actually handle. For the last few days, the leaders of the bankrupt country have made claims of mediating talks between Iran and the US. Tehran has publicly denied any negotiations with the Donald Trump administration as the US and Israel continue to strike the Persian country.

In the latest development related to Pakistan’s role in negotiations, its Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit China on Tuesday. The ongoing war has entered its fifth week, with no clear indication of when the conflict might end.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, Dar’s visit comes at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. During the trip, the two leaders are expected to discuss regional developments as well as bilateral issues between the two countries.

Pakistan Hosts Regional Diplomacy Meeting With No Representation From US, Iran

The diplomatic outreach comes shortly after Pakistan hosted the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt in Islamabad on Sunday. The meeting focused on the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Pakistan has also signalled its willingness to facilitate dialogue between the United States and Iran in an effort to reduce tensions in the region.

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Pakistan Offers to Host US–Iran Peace Talks, Just Offers No Solid Talks

Speaking during a televised briefing on Sunday, Dar said Pakistan was encouraged by the confidence shown by both Washington and Tehran in Islamabad’s ability to host talks.

“Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the US have expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate their talks,” Dar said.

He further added, “Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in the coming days for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.”

Islamabad is attempting to position itself as a mediator between the United States and Iran, hoping to de-escalate a conflict that has already lasted more than a month and threatens wider regional stability as well as Pakistan’s fragile economy.

Is Pakistan Scared Of Iran?

While Pakistan’s diplomatic push appears proactive, it is also being driven by growing concerns within the country’s security establishment.

Pakistan signed a mutual defence treaty with Saudi Arabia last year, an agreement that officials now fear could become a strategic liability as war in the region continues. Recent Iranian strikes on Saudi territory have heightened concerns in Islamabad that the pact could force Pakistan to take sides in a conflict it would prefer to avoid.

According to a report by the Financial Times, Pakistani officials increasingly believe the Saudi defence agreement may be “becoming a problem,” particularly as deterrence appears to have failed to produce the anticipated economic benefits.

“The Saudi pact is becoming a problem for us,” the newspaper quoted a person familiar with the thinking of Pakistan’s senior military leadership as saying.

“It was supposed to be cash for deterrence. But we’ve not gotten any new Saudi investments, and deterrence failed.”

Former R&AW Chief Questions Pakistan’s Role

Meanwhile, former Research and Analysis Wing chief Vikram Sood has played down Pakistan’s potential role in facilitating peace talks between Iran and the United States.

In an interview with ANI, Sood suggested that Pakistan’s involvement would likely be limited to logistical support rather than direct diplomatic engagement.

“He’s not sitting in monitoring the proceedings,” Sood said, adding that Pakistan would essentially be “only providing a venue” for discussions.

He further noted that Washington may see Islamabad merely as a facilitator capable of hosting talks indirectly.

“You find a room to sit in a place to talk… not neutral actually, he is in America’s pockets,” Sood said, expressing scepticism about Pakistan’s neutrality in the potential negotiations.

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