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Home > World News > Iran-US War To Resume? Donald Trump Eyes Fresh Bombing After Islamabad Talks Fail, Big Move On Strait of Hormuz Sparks War Fears

Iran-US War To Resume? Donald Trump Eyes Fresh Bombing After Islamabad Talks Fail, Big Move On Strait of Hormuz Sparks War Fears

After the collapse of US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad, Donald Trump is weighing limited military strikes on Iran. The administration is also moving ahead with a blockade of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz to ramp up pressure.

Trump weighs Iran strikes after failed Islamabad talks, orders Strait of Hormuz blockade as tensions rise. Photo: X.
Trump weighs Iran strikes after failed Islamabad talks, orders Strait of Hormuz blockade as tensions rise. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 13, 2026 09:00:45 IST

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Iran-US War To Resume? Donald Trump Eyes Fresh Bombing After Islamabad Talks Fail, Big Move On Strait of Hormuz Sparks War Fears

Donald Trump is considering limited military strikes on Iran after the peace talks over the weekend failed in Pakistan’s Islamabad, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The report said the Trump administration is evaluating multiple options to break the diplomatic stalemate, including the possibility of resuming a broader bombing campaign. Officials within the administration are reportedly backing a dual strategy that combines targeted strikes with a planned blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route, in a bid to intensify pressure on Tehran. Despite the aggressive posture under consideration, analysts suggest a full-scale return to war remains unlikely. Concerns persist within Trump’s political base, particularly among supporters aligned with the MAGA movement, who are wary of a prolonged military conflict. The looming US midterm elections later this year have further complicated the calculus around escalation.

Trump Announces Blockade of Strait of Hormuz

In the immediate aftermath of the failed talks in Islamabad, Trump announced a sweeping blockade of Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said that American forces would “begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave” the Strait of Hormuz.

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“I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran,” he added.

CENTCOM Details Strait of Hormuz Blockade Enforcement Plan

Shortly after the announcement, the United States Army confirmed that the blockade would come into effect on Monday at 3 pm UK time.

In an official statement, it said the enforcement would apply “impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas,” including ports along the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The statement further warned, “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas. We will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid in the Straits.”

It added a sharp warning, “Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL! Iran knows, better than anyone, how to END this situation which has already devastated their Country.”

Trump Says Iran Ceasefire ‘Holding Well’ Despite Tensions

Speaking to reporters upon returning to Washington, D.C. on Sunday night, Trump maintained that the fragile ceasefire remains intact.

“I would say it’s holding well,” he said. “Their military is destroyed. Their whole navy is under water.”

However, he reiterated that the blockade would begin at 10 am on Monday, underscoring the administration’s readiness to escalate pressure.

Trump also signaled indifference toward the prospect of renewed negotiations with Iranian officials.

Asked how long it might take for Tehran to return to the table, he said, “I don’t care if they come back or not. If they don’t come back, I’m fine.” He further alleged that during the weekend talks, led by Vice President JD Vance, Iranian representatives continued to push for acquiring nuclear weapons. “They still want it, and they made that clear the other night. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” Trump asserted.

Also Read: Did Netanyahu’s ‘Mystery Call’ To JD Vance Derail Islamabad Deal At Last Minute? What Trump, Iran Said On Failed Talks In Pakistan

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Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1Iran newsiran us ceasefireIran US Wariran warIran-US peace talksstrait of hormuz

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Iran-US War To Resume? Donald Trump Eyes Fresh Bombing After Islamabad Talks Fail, Big Move On Strait of Hormuz Sparks War Fears

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Iran-US War To Resume? Donald Trump Eyes Fresh Bombing After Islamabad Talks Fail, Big Move On Strait of Hormuz Sparks War Fears
Iran-US War To Resume? Donald Trump Eyes Fresh Bombing After Islamabad Talks Fail, Big Move On Strait of Hormuz Sparks War Fears
Iran-US War To Resume? Donald Trump Eyes Fresh Bombing After Islamabad Talks Fail, Big Move On Strait of Hormuz Sparks War Fears
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