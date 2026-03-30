After ‘Take The Oil’ Remark, Is Donald Trump Considering A High-Risk Military Strike To Seize Iran’s Uranium Stockpile At Isfahan And Natanz Amid Rising Tensions?

The US President Donald Trump is allegedly considering a military action that is quite perilous to seize Iran-based almost 1000 pounds of highly enriched uranium, which could further escalate the current conflict in the area drastically. The reports by the media indicate that the intended operation is the use of American troops (including elite special troops) to confiscate nuclear material suspected to be stored in strategic locations in Iran including Isfahan and Natanz. According to officials, the US-Israel strikes in the past might not have completely eliminated such stockpiles which is a cause of worry in Washington over their possibility of usage, reported by The Wall Street Journal.

After ‘Take The Oil’, Is It Iran’s Uranium Stockpile?

The suggested mission fits in more extensive measures to ensure that Iran cannot develop its nuclear weapons. Although the white House has admitted that the decision is still pending, it has assured that the Pentagon is developing several alternatives regarding the decision the president is to make. Analysts caution that any coercive effort at uranium mining would be highly complex, and the US troops would be forced to enter well defended grounds in the risk of being shot down by missiles and drones, as well as the hostility of the local populace. Retired military leaders have been warning that an operation like that would not be a fast hit when it is rather a long term and high risk fight.

US-Iran Peace Talks

Meanwhile, diplomacy continues with other nations like Pakistan, Turkiye and Egypt playing the role of intermediaries in indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The US authorities have indicated that the preferred option is some peaceful solution that includes Iran voluntarily surrendering the uranium. The Pentagon however has already started to place military equipment in the area and it is planning additional troop presence including rapid-response units. The case highlights the danger of the delicate balance between the military build-up and diplomacy because any aggressive action will expand the war and empower the global security issues.

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