Iran Warns Donald Trump To ‘Be Careful Not To Be Eliminated’ Amid Escalating Tensions, Calls His Threats ‘Empty’

Iran’s leaders fired back at Donald Trump with a stark warning: “Be careful not to be eliminated.” This came after Trump went on Fox and said he doubted Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, could ever “live in peace.”

Iran Warns Donald Trump To ‘Be Careful Not To Be Eliminated’

Trump rattled his saber, telling Iran to expect “death, fire and fury” if they kept blocking the Strait of Hormuz, and he made it clear he wasn’t happy with Mojtaba’s appointment saying he’d have the final say over Iran’s leadership.

Ali Larijani, Iran’s security chief, brushed off Trump’s threats and called them empty. “Iran isn’t afraid of your empty threats,” he said. “Even those greater than you failed to eliminate the Iranian nation. Watch out that you’re not eliminating yourself.”

US-Iran Tensions Spike After Iran Warns Trump

Meanwhile, the region is on a knife-edge. Trump threatened Iran with devastation if they closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital channel for global oil shipments.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said any Arab or European country that expelled US and Israeli ambassadors would get “full authority and freedom” to pass through the strait. Saudi Aramco warned of catastrophe if the strait was blocked.

Israel, for its part, isn’t holding back. Prime Minister Netanyahu declared Israel is “not done yet” in Iran and said their military is “breaking the bones” of the regime. Israel also told Lebanese civilians to evacuate as it prepared a new wave of strikes on Hezbollah.

MUST READ: How Is Cash-Strapped Bangladesh Coping With Oil Prices Amid US-Iran War? India To Send 5,000 Tonnes Of Diesel As Fuel Prices Go Past $100 Per Barrel