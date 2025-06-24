Iranian Missile Strike Kills 3 In Beersheba, One Missing As Rescue Efforts Continue

In a tragic development early Tuesday, an Iranian missile strike on Beersheba, a city in southern Israel, has claimed the lives of three people, with one person still missing, according to Israel’s Fire and Rescue Authority.

The missile, believed to be part of a recent wave launched from Iran toward Israeli territory, struck a residential area, causing massive destruction to multiple buildings. Following the impact, sirens had been heard across several regions, alerting the public of an imminent threat.

In a formal statement, the Fire and Rescue Authority’s Southern Division confirmed the fatalities and ongoing rescue operations.

“Unfortunately, three people were pronounced dead at the scene. In addition, one person is listed as missing, and the search for him is currently ongoing,” the statement read. “We emphasize again—do not enter the scene! The arrival of civilians endangers public safety and makes it difficult for rescue forces to operate.”

Senior Magen David Adom (MDA) medic Shmarit Sela, who responded at the site, gave a chilling account of the immediate aftermath.

“We saw thick smoke rising from the crash site and as we approached, we saw extensive destruction in several buildings,” Sela said. “Outside one of the buildings, we saw a man lying unconscious. When we went inside to search the building, we found a man and a woman also unconscious. We’ve set up a medical point for treating the injured.”

According to emergency services cited by The Times of Israel, three individuals are currently in critical condition, another is moderately hurt, and five others sustained light injuries. The wounded are being treated at nearby medical facilities, while field medics continue to assist others at the scene.

Damage Across Residential Zones

Footage verified by Al Jazeera’s Sanad agency showed major damage to a multi-storey residential building and several cars parked nearby. In another video clip shot from a distance, a thick column of black smoke could be seen rising into the sky, illustrating the magnitude of the explosion.

Three people killed, dozens wounded following an Iranian ballistic missile attack on an apartment block in Beersheba, Israel, acc to medics.

Ceasefire was supposed to start at 04:00 Tehran time (03:30 EEST).#IsraeliranWar

📹: @TimesofIsrael pic.twitter.com/EShZiZSuSv — Yannis Koutsomitis (@YanniKouts) June 24, 2025

The missile strike not only caused structural damage but has also instilled fresh panic in a city already on high alert following repeated missile sirens in recent days.

IDF and Home Front Command Respond

Following a situational assessment, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that their Home Front Command had updated public safety instructions. In some areas, it is now deemed safe to leave protected spaces, but the IDF warned that search and rescue operations are ongoing across multiple impact locations.

“Search and rescue forces are operating in several locations across the country,” the IDF said in its official update. “We urge the public to continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.”

Earlier, the military confirmed that multiple missiles had been identified heading toward Israel from Iran. Interception systems were activated, but several projectiles still made impact.

A City in Shock, A Nation on Edge

Beersheba, often referred to as the capital of Israel’s Negev region, has faced missile threats before, but the intensity and casualties of this recent attack have deeply shaken its residents. As rescue teams continue their search for the missing individual and work to stabilize the wounded, questions grow about the effectiveness of current defence systems amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

In the wake of continued missile exchanges and strained ceasefire talks, the security situation in Israel remains highly volatile. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, follow real-time updates, and avoid gathering near impacted areas.

This deadly missile strike in Beersheba is a stark reminder of how swiftly regional tensions can translate into human tragedy, as both sides weigh their next steps in a conflict with growing global implications.

ALSO READ: Israel-Iran Conflict Disrupt Flights: IndiGo, Air India Suspend Routes as Airlines Prioritise Passenger Safety