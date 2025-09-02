Is Donald Trump Seriously Unwell? Putin’s Ally Sparks Wild Rumors About President’s Health

Russian state TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, recently commented on the rumors about US President Donald Trump’s health. The remarks came during his show on Russia 1, after days of speculation online, including false claims that Trump had died.

Trump dismissed the rumors, writing on Truth Social that he has “never felt better.”

In his Sunday, August 31 monologue, Solovyov focused on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, where Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a shift away from the US-led world order. Solovyov suggested the summit showed global power moving away from the West. He also mocked Trump for his past failed attempts to negotiate deals to buy Greenland, Canada, or the Panama Canal.

Russian Presenter Finds Similarity Between Queen Elizabeth and Donald Trump

During the show, Solovyov commented on speculation about Trump having a bruise on his hand. He drew a comparison with Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II, saying she had a bruise before her death. “Everybody dies. Whether they have a bruise or not, people are mortal,” he said.

He then claimed, “That’s it, Trump is gone,” while questioning the authenticity of a video showing Trump playing golf. Solovyov alleged it was two months old but gave no proof.

The presenter also referred to past remarks by Trump’s running mate JD Vance, who said he was prepared to step in if needed, hinting that Vance “must know something.”

The rumors remain unverified, and Trump continues to appear in good health publicly.

Donald Trump to Reveal Something in a Press Conference?

Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov also mentioned an old interview where JD Vance said he was ready to take over if something happened to Donald Trump. Solovyov suggested Vance “must know something.”

Meanwhile, the White House announced that President Trump will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 2 pm from the Oval Office. The news has fueled fresh speculation about his health, especially since Trump has not been seen in public for several days. Over the weekend, false rumors spread online claiming he had died.

Trump was, however, photographed with his grandchildren at his Northern Virginia golf club. He was seen leaving the White House and later playing golf at the club.

The health rumors started last week when photos showed what looked like swelling in Trump’s ankle and bruises on his hands. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the bruises were caused by frequent handshakes, something common for the President. But many people remain unconvinced by that explanation.

Tuesday’s briefing is expected to settle the speculation once and for all and provide clarity on Trump’s condition.

