LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Donald Trump Seriously Unwell? Putin’s Ally Sparks Wild Rumors About President’s Health

Is Donald Trump Seriously Unwell? Putin’s Ally Sparks Wild Rumors About President’s Health

Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov fueled health rumors about US President Trump, linking his bruised hand to Queen Elizabeth’s final days and questioning a golf video’s date. Trump, who insists he feels “better than ever,” will hold a White House press conference Tuesday to address growing speculation about his health.

Is Donald Trump suffering from serious health issues? (Image Credit- White House)
Is Donald Trump suffering from serious health issues? (Image Credit- White House)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last updated: September 2, 2025 16:01:27 IST

Russian state TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, recently commented on the rumors about US President Donald Trump’s health. The remarks came during his show on Russia 1, after days of speculation online, including false claims that Trump had died.

Trump dismissed the rumors, writing on Truth Social that he has “never felt better.”

In his Sunday, August 31 monologue, Solovyov focused on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, where Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a shift away from the US-led world order. Solovyov suggested the summit showed global power moving away from the West. He also mocked Trump for his past failed attempts to negotiate deals to buy Greenland, Canada, or the Panama Canal.

Russian Presenter Finds Similarity Between Queen Elizabeth and Donald Trump

During the show, Solovyov commented on speculation about Trump having a bruise on his hand. He drew a comparison with Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II, saying she had a bruise before her death. “Everybody dies. Whether they have a bruise or not, people are mortal,” he said.

He then claimed, “That’s it, Trump is gone,” while questioning the authenticity of a video showing Trump playing golf. Solovyov alleged it was two months old but gave no proof.

The presenter also referred to past remarks by Trump’s running mate JD Vance, who said he was prepared to step in if needed, hinting that Vance “must know something.”

The rumors remain unverified, and Trump continues to appear in good health publicly.

Donald Trump to Reveal Something in a Press Conference?

Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov also mentioned an old interview where JD Vance said he was ready to take over if something happened to Donald Trump. Solovyov suggested Vance “must know something.”

Meanwhile, the White House announced that President Trump will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 2 pm from the Oval Office. The news has fueled fresh speculation about his health, especially since Trump has not been seen in public for several days. Over the weekend, false rumors spread online claiming he had died.

Trump was, however, photographed with his grandchildren at his Northern Virginia golf club. He was seen leaving the White House and later playing golf at the club.

The health rumors started last week when photos showed what looked like swelling in Trump’s ankle and bruises on his hands. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the bruises were caused by frequent handshakes, something common for the President. But many people remain unconvinced by that explanation.

Tuesday’s briefing is expected to settle the speculation once and for all and provide clarity on Trump’s condition.

Also Read: Where Is Donald Trump? After Days Of Absence And Visible Health Concerns, POTUS To Make White House Announcement Amid Resignation Buzz

Tags: donald trumprussia

RELATED News

Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
September 2025: Best Days to Manifest in September for Love, Money & Success
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
Is Donald Trump Seriously Unwell? Putin’s Ally Sparks Wild Rumors About President’s Health

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Donald Trump Seriously Unwell? Putin’s Ally Sparks Wild Rumors About President’s Health

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Donald Trump Seriously Unwell? Putin’s Ally Sparks Wild Rumors About President’s Health
Is Donald Trump Seriously Unwell? Putin’s Ally Sparks Wild Rumors About President’s Health
Is Donald Trump Seriously Unwell? Putin’s Ally Sparks Wild Rumors About President’s Health
Is Donald Trump Seriously Unwell? Putin’s Ally Sparks Wild Rumors About President’s Health

QUICK LINKS