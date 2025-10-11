LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Eiffel Tower Really Being Demolished In 2026? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Social Media Claims

Is Eiffel Tower Really Being Demolished In 2026? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Social Media Claims

Claims circulating on platforms like X suggest reasons such as an expiring 'operating lease,' structural wear, expensive maintenance, and declining public interest.

Eiffel Tower (Pixabay)
Eiffel Tower (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 11, 2025 12:56:20 IST

Is Eiffel Tower Really Being Demolished In 2026? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Social Media Claims

Recent social media posts have sparked rumours that Paris’ famous Eiffel Tower will be demolished in 2026. Claims circulating on platforms like X suggest reasons such as an expiring “operating lease,” structural wear, expensive maintenance, and declining public interest. However, these reports are false and should not be taken seriously.

The rumours appear to have started from a satirical article published on September 18, 2025, by Tapioca Times, a website known for parody content. The article featured a fictional spokesman who joked that the tower was no longer popular and might be replaced with attractions like a water slide, a Las Vegas-style music venue, or a “Paris Burning Man” festival. The piece humorously claimed that demolition would begin in early 2026.

Despite the article’s fictional nature, it was widely shared on social media, with posts often repeating the original wording. This has caused confusion and led many to believe the Eiffel Tower is truly at risk.

Officials, however, have confirmed there is no truth to these claims. The Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), which manages the monument, along with the City of Paris and French heritage authorities, have issued no statements suggesting the tower will be taken down.

The confusion has been fueled in part by the Eiffel Tower’s temporary closure, which began on October 2, 2025. This closure is unrelated to any demolition plans and is due to nationwide strikes by French unions. Workers are protesting government spending cuts and demanding higher taxes on the wealthy. Similar strike-related shutdowns have occurred in the past, including in 2023. Authorities say the tower will reopen once the labour disputes are resolved.

ALSO READ: Why Was the Eiffel Tower Closed? Paris In Chaos, Gen Z Joins Nationwide Protests Across 200+ French Towns

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 12:56 PM IST
