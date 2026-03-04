LIVE TV
Is Pakistan Spreading Fake Iran-Israel War Videos on X? Elon Musk's Platform Suspends Dozens Of Hacked Accounts

Is Pakistan Spreading Fake Iran-Israel War Videos on X? Elon Musk’s Platform Suspends Dozens Of Hacked Accounts

X has suspended dozens of hacked accounts renamed “Iran War Monitor” for spreading fake AI-generated war videos of bombings in Israel and US bases.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 4, 2026 19:34:24 IST

Is Pakistan Spreading Fake Iran-Israel War Videos on X? Elon Musk’s Platform Suspends Dozens Of Hacked Accounts

Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, says the platform suspended dozens of hacked accounts that had popped up with names like “Iran War Monitor.”

Is Pakistan Spreading Fake Iran-Israel War Videos on X?

These accounts started posting on February 27, flooding timelines with fake videos that looked like bombings in Israeli cities or attacks on U.S. bases. The whole thing set off alarms about misinformation, especially since tensions in the Middle East were already running high.

This wasn’t just a random sweep. X had just rolled out a new rule: if you post AI-generated videos about armed conflicts, you need to label them clearly.

Break the rule, and you risk getting kicked out of the platform’s revenue-sharing program or worse, your account could get suspended. Bier said the crackdown was about stopping the spread of fake war footage designed to rack up clicks and shares.

All this happened alongside real-world chaos: reported strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, and a disputed attack on a school in Minab that reportedly killed 165 people.

After the bans, pro-Israel groups and critics of the Iranian government cheered X’s move, saying it helps slow down propaganda. But some people pushed back, calling it a blow to free speech.

Bier mentioned they’d also spotted fake pro-Israel accounts, this time traced back to Pakistan. He pointed out that these operators usually care more about reach and engagement than pushing any particular ideology.

Pakistan on edge

Anger boiled over in Pakistan after news broke that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died in a joint US-Israel strike. On Sunday, protests exploded across the country.

In Shia-majority areas, things got especially tense; there were violent clashes, buildings set on fire, and crowds pouring into the streets, venting their fury at the US.

Officials say 22 people died in the chaos. Karachi saw the worst of it, with 10 dead there. Skardu lost at least eight people, and two more died in Islamabad.

In Pakistan’s capital, the mood was electric. Thousands packed the roads near the Red Zone, the heart of government, surrounded by tight security and foreign embassies. People shouted, “Those who side with the US are traitors,” and demanded revenge against Israel. The crowd wasn’t backing down.

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 7:34 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Is Pakistan Spreading Fake Iran-Israel War Videos on X? Elon Musk’s Platform Suspends Dozens Of Hacked Accounts

QUICK LINKS