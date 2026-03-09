LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘We’ll See What…’: Donald Trump Reacts After Iran Appoints Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader Amid Israel-Iran-US War

Mojtaba Khamenei has long served as his father's 'gatekeeper', which has given him significant influence over the country's political and security systems.

(Image: X/ realDonaldTrump)
(Image: X/ realDonaldTrump)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 9, 2026 10:33:54 IST

President Donald Trump of the United States has refrained from providing a formal evaluation on Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei’s appointment as Iran’s new Supreme Leader, opting instead to say, ‘We’ll see what happens.’

Iran Appoints Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader Amid Israel-Iran-US War

The 88-member Assembly of Experts appointed the 56-year-old to the nation’s top position. The clergy acknowledged that he was “appointed and introduced as the third leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the decisive vote of the respected representatives of the Assembly of Experts” . After the former leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a military campaign, this change takes place in the midst of severe regional unrest. Despite his prior public declarations that the younger Khamenei was a “lightweight” and “unacceptable” candidate, Trump failed to offer a thorough criticism of the choice in an interview with The Times of Israel.

Trump On Iran Appointing Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader

Trump has stated his wish to participate in the succession process prior to the formal announcement. In an interview with ABC News, he implied that any future Iranian leader’s survival hinged on US recognition, saying, “If he doesn’t get approval from us, he’s not going to last long.” The Assembly of Experts remained steadfast in the face of these cautions and the growing fighting. Despite what it described as “the brutal aggression of the criminal America and the evil Zionist regime,” the clerical body stated that it “did not hesitate for a minute” in deciding on the succession.” The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) quickly solidified internal support for the new leader.The elite force declared it was “ready for complete obedience and self-sacrifice in carrying out the divine commands of the Guardian Jurist of the time, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.”

According to The Times of Israel, Mojtaba Khamenei has long served as his father’s “gatekeeper,” which has given him significant influence over the country’s political and security systems. His absence from a formal position in the administration has already caused controversy at home, with detractors raising concerns about the morality of dynastic succession in a post-revolutionary society. Regional rivals have issued scathing warnings in response to the appointment. Israel Katz, the minister of defence, issued a warning, according to The Times of Israel, that whoever was selected to head the Iranian government would be viewed as “an unequivocal target for elimination.” The Israeli military reiterated this stance on Sunday, cautioning that it would “continue to pursue any successor and any person who seeks to appoint a successor” to the previous leadership. They explicitly warned those participating in the selection meeting that they would “not hesitate to target you, either.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the country will “allow nobody to interfere in our domestic affairs” in reaction to outside pressure. He maintained that the selection of a leader remained an internal Iranian issue, unaffected by consent from other countries. The ascension of the new leader, according to observers, is directly linked to his background as a “master’s son” who, in his father’s words, eventually became “a master himself.” He is positioned as a figure of continuity for the hardline parts of the regime because of his background, which includes deep theological studies in Qom and service in the Iran-Iraq war. The Times of Israel further reported that Mojtaba Khamenei has faced US sanctions since 2019. These measures were imposed over his efforts to “advance his father’s destabilising regional ambitions and oppressive domestic objectives,” underscoring the long-standing friction between him and the West.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: UAE Flight Schedule on March 9: AirIndia, IndiGo, Eithad, Emirates Announce 50 Special Flights on Monday- Check Rebooking, Refund Status

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 10:33 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: donald trumpIran new Supreme LeaderIsrael Iran US warIsrael Iran US War conflictTrump reaction Iran leader Mojtaba Khamenei

QUICK LINKS