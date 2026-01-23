LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast gaza peace plan european union Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast
LIVE TV
Home > World > Israel Slams Pakistan, Sends Stern Warning As Regional Tensions Rise With Iran, Firmly Rules Out Any Country That Supports Terrorism

Israel Slams Pakistan, Sends Stern Warning As Regional Tensions Rise With Iran, Firmly Rules Out Any Country That Supports Terrorism

Israel’s Economy Minister Nir Barkat warned that if Iran attacks Israel again, it will face a much stronger retaliation, accusing Tehran of backing groups like Hamas in Gaza and trying to destroy Israel. He also said Pakistan is not welcome in any Gaza role.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 23, 2026 22:11:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Israel Slams Pakistan, Sends Stern Warning As Regional Tensions Rise With Iran, Firmly Rules Out Any Country That Supports Terrorism

At the Davos summit, Israel’s Economy Minister Nir Barkat warned that if Iran tries to attack Israel again, the response will be very strong. He said that Israel has targeted them before and hit them very hard and was very capable of doing it again with increased capacity.

You Might Be Interested In

This reflects how deep the tensions are between Iran and Israel right now. Iran and Israel are not direct neighbours, however they have always been against each other making it one of the biggest security flashpoints in the Middle East. Their conflict has been going on for decades because Iran supports armed groups like Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, which Israel sees as direct threats to its security. Barkat accused Iran of being “the head of the evil axis,” saying it has “created thousands of ballistic missiles” and “put a target to destroy the state of Israel.”

This is part of a larger proxy conflict. Iran has long backed movements opposed to Israel, helping them with funding, weapons, and political support. Israel, on the other hand, sees this as an unacceptable threat and has launched strikes against Iranian targets to blunt their influence. Barkat framed Israel’s recent military response as having “dramatically crippled them hit them very hard and demonstrated that they’re not as big and strong as they thought,” he further said ”we’ll hit them harder seven times,” according to NDTV. 

You Might Be Interested In

Israel does not accept Pakistan in Gaza peace plan

The Gaza situation is tightly linked to this conflict. Hamas, which controls Gaza, is backed by Iran, and Israel blames Iranian influence for continued violence. Israel has been pushing for new peace and stabilisation plans in Gaza. Barkat was clear about who Israel does not want involved. He said, “Any country that supported terror is not welcome and that includes Pakistan.”

Israel’s opposition to Pakistan’s role is rooted in long-standing geopolitical issues. Pakistan has never recognised Israel, strongly supports the Palestinian cause, and has repeatedly condemned Israeli military actions in Gaza and beyond. Islamabad has backed Iran politically at international forums and called for ceasefires, which Israel views as hostile. Israel’s ambassador also pointed to Pakistan’s alleged links between Hamas and terror groups based in Pakistan as a reason why Tel Aviv does not want Pakistani troops in Gaza.

Israel sees Iran as a major security threat and blames it for fuelling violence against it. At the same time, Pakistan’s political stance and perceived ties to militant groups make Israel unwilling to accept it in peacekeeping roles in Gaza, because Israel says it only works with countries it trusts.

Also Read: Bangladesh ‘At An Edge Of Abyss’, Sheikh Hasina Launches A Scathing Attack Against Interim Chief Mohammad Yunus, Calls Him ‘A Plunderer, And A Corrupt Traitor’

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 9:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: gaza peace planhome-hero-pos-6latest world news

RELATED News

From Trade To Tech: Why The India-EU ‘Mother Of All Deals’ Could Be A Game Changer, Here’s What You Need To Know About The Mega Agreement

Bangladesh ‘At An Edge Of Abyss’, Sheikh Hasina Launches A Scathing Attack Against Interim Chief Mohammad Yunus, Calls Him ‘A Plunderer, And A Corrupt Traitor’

Who Is Adam Presser? Meet The New CEO Of TikTok’s US Joint Venture Amid Ownership Shake-Up, Check His Education Qualifications And Last Job Profile

What Is USS Abraham Lincoln And Why Is US’ 5,000-Crew, $4.5 Billion Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Heading To Middle East Amid Iran Standoff?

‘He Is Waging A War Against A European Country’: UK PM Keir Starmer Raises Alarm Over Putin Joining Trump’s ‘ So Called Board of Peace’

LATEST NEWS

Israel Slams Pakistan, Sends Stern Warning As Regional Tensions Rise With Iran, Firmly Rules Out Any Country That Supports Terrorism

Digital Arrest Horror: Scammers Pose As NIA In Fake Delhi Bomb Blast Probe, Rob Mumbai Official Of Rs 16.5 Lakh Over 26 Days

Who Is Deepinder Goyal’s First Wife And When Did They First Meet ? From Chasing Her For Six Months To Divorcing Her, All About Kanchan Joshi

Tradyon Launches AI-First Platform to Power the Next Phase of Agricultural Commodity Trading

Elitecon International Strengthens Board with the Appointment of Veteran IAS and IRS Officers as Independent Directors

Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Gets Brutally Trolled Over Marathon Appearance, Sparks Debate On Body Shaming, What It Reveals About Mental Health Stigma

MeghaShrey NGO Joins Hands with Iconic Gold Awards 2026

Monkeys Throw 20-Day-Old Baby Into Well In Chhattisgarh, Infant Survives – Thanks To Protective ‘Diaper’

Assamese Woman Arrested For Using Forged Foreign Embassy Number Plate, Was Found Driving In Delhi’s High-Security Areas Ahead Of Republic Day

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leaks: Flagship Series Set For Its Biggest Update Ever; Check Design, Price, And Launch Details

Israel Slams Pakistan, Sends Stern Warning As Regional Tensions Rise With Iran, Firmly Rules Out Any Country That Supports Terrorism

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israel Slams Pakistan, Sends Stern Warning As Regional Tensions Rise With Iran, Firmly Rules Out Any Country That Supports Terrorism

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israel Slams Pakistan, Sends Stern Warning As Regional Tensions Rise With Iran, Firmly Rules Out Any Country That Supports Terrorism
Israel Slams Pakistan, Sends Stern Warning As Regional Tensions Rise With Iran, Firmly Rules Out Any Country That Supports Terrorism
Israel Slams Pakistan, Sends Stern Warning As Regional Tensions Rise With Iran, Firmly Rules Out Any Country That Supports Terrorism
Israel Slams Pakistan, Sends Stern Warning As Regional Tensions Rise With Iran, Firmly Rules Out Any Country That Supports Terrorism

QUICK LINKS