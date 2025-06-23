Israel Strikes Iranian Airports and Military Sites in Major Air Raid, Says It Aims to Weaken Tehran’s Air Power

The Israeli military on Sunday said it had carried out airstrikes on at least six airports across Iran, including major airfields in the western, eastern, and central regions of the country. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), more than 15 Israeli aircraft—remotely operated—were used in this precision strike mission.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the IDF said the operation specifically targeted Iranian air bases and disrupted the functioning of some of the country’s key runways.

“The strikes damaged runways, underground bunkers, a refueling plane, and F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft belonging to the Iranian regime,” the IDF stated.

Runways, Planes, and Missile Sites Targeted

The IDF also posted an image listing the locations hit, including Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Mashhad, and Dezful. According to the Israeli military, these airstrips were being used by Iran’s army and air force to support ongoing operations.

“The Air Force disrupted the ability to take off from these airports and the operation of the Iranian army’s air power from them,” said the post on X.

Alongside these attacks, Israeli fighter jets also hit sites near Kermanshah—a region in western Iran.

Airstrikes Aimed at Blocking Iran’s Ability to Launch Attacks

In a separate update on Telegram, the Israeli military said it was acting on highly specific intelligence from its Intelligence Directorate. It claimed that the airstrike neutralised surface-to-surface missile launch sites and storage areas in the Kermanshah region, which were believed to be pointed toward Israeli territory.

“Following precise intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, over 15 IAF fighter jets struck in the area of Kermanshah in Iran, neutralising a number of surface-to-surface missile launch and storage sites aimed toward Israeli territory,” the statement read.

Israel Says It’s Acting on ‘Precise Intelligence’

Israel’s air raid appears to be part of a larger effort to limit Iran’s ability to project military power and to preempt any missile threats coming from Iranian territory. Over the last few days, tensions have escalated rapidly between Iran and Israel, especially after the US and Israel conducted strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Operation Part of Larger Push to Gain Aerial Edge

In its final statement, the IDF said its goal was not just to damage infrastructure but to achieve aerial superiority in Iranian skies.

“The IDF continues its efforts to degrade the Iranian Regime’s military capabilities and achieve aerial superiority over Iranian airspace in order to protect the State of Israel,” the military said.

While Iran has not yet officially confirmed the full extent of damage or casualties, the strike is being seen as one of Israel’s most aggressive and direct attacks on Iranian soil in recent times. The operation adds to growing fears of a wider regional war, with both sides showing no sign of stepping back.