Israel to Send Team for Ceasefire Talks in Qatar Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu Meeting

With the war in Gaza dragging into its 21st month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed on Saturday that a negotiating team will head to Qatar on Sunday for renewed talks aimed at a possible ceasefire breakthrough, a day before his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks Gain Momentum

The move comes after Hamas gave a “positive” response to the latest US-brokered proposal for a 60-day truce, the report said, adding that Hamas is still demanding guarantees that any truce should ultimately lead to an Israeli military withdrawal — a condition that has remained a sticking point even during the past negotiations.

Meanwhile, weekly protests in Tel Aviv saw demonstrators calling for a “comprehensive agreement to end the war and bring everyone back”, as reported by the AP.

Civilians and Aid Workers Caught in Gaza Crossfire

Even as diplomatic efforts intensify, at least 14 Palestinians were reported killed in Israeli airstrikes, while 10 others died during attempts to secure food aid, Gaza hospital officials told the US-based news agency.

According to the report, a civilian airstrike in Muwasi killed a Palestinian physician and his three children, among others.

Two American aid workers associated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) were also injured in an attack in Khan Younis, with the GHF blaming Hamas for the reported assault, the report further said.

Humanitarian Efforts Under Scrutiny

The US and Israel-backed GHF has faced criticism from the UN and other global humanitarian agencies which say the foundation doesn’t abide by humanitarian principles.

While Israel has accused Hamas members of stealing the UN aid, the group has denied all such allegations while also calling on Palestinians to boycott GHF aid.

According to the UN reports cited by the publication, around 613 Palestinians were killed last month alone trying to get to aid centers, many of which were close to GHF locations.

The Toll of the Israel-Hamas War

The Gaza Health Ministry says more than 57,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war started in October 2023 following a deadly attack by Hamas, where 1,200 Israelis were reportedly killed and 251 hostages were taken.

Most Palestinian fatalities are women and children, the ministry says, although it does not differentiate between fighters and civilians.

