LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > Israeli drone strikes southern Lebanon, killing five, including three children

Israeli drone strikes southern Lebanon, killing five, including three children

Israeli drone strikes southern Lebanon, killing five, including three children

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 04:59:07 IST

Beirut [Lebanon], September 22 (ANI): At least five people, including three children, were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported, as Israel continues operations in its neighbour despite a US-brokered truce that began in November.

Al Jazeera, citing Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA), reported on Sunday that the strike targeted a motorcycle and a vehicle, injuring two others.

Lebanon’s Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, stated that the three children, Celine, Hadi, and Aseel, and their father were United States citizens. Their mother was also injured in the attack.

Israel added that civilians were among the casualties but said the strike had killed a member of the Hezbollah group.

Al Jazeera noted that Israel frequently targets Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, claiming it is trying to prevent the Iran-backed group from rebuilding its military strength after its war with Israel, which resulted in the deaths of most of Hezbollah’s senior leadership, including longtime chief Hassan Nasrallah.

“Is it Lebanese childhood that poses an existential threat to the Israeli entity?” Berri questioned, according to NNA. “Or is it the behaviour of this entity, in killing without deterrence or accountability, that constitutes a real threat to international peace and security?”

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam described the attack as “a new massacre.”

Al Jazeera reported that Salam, who previously served as the president of the International Court of Justice, said, “What happened is a blatant crime against civilians and a message of intimidation targeting our people returning to their villages in the south.”

He added, “The international community must condemn Israel in the strongest terms for its repeated violations of international resolutions and international law.”

Labour Minister Mohamad Haidar also claimed that Israel deliberately targets the Lebanese population that had returned to the south after more than a year of conflict sparked by Israel’s war on Gaza.

“This plan will not succeed, because the will of the people of the south is stronger than the criminal machine,” Haidar said.

Al Jazeera reported that the US and Saudi Arabia, along with Hezbollah’s opponents in Lebanon, have been pressuring the Shia group to disarm. Earlier this month, Lebanon’s army presented a plan to the government to begin disarming Hezbollah.

Hezbollah is adamant that it will keep its weapons and that disarming would be a mistake while Israel continues to strike Lebanon and occupies large areas of territory in the south. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: civilian-deathshezbollah-conflictisraeli-drone-strikelebanon-casualties

RELATED News

Bangladesh reports surge in dengue cases, records nine deaths in past 24 hours
Pakistan: Three transgender persons found shot dead in Karachi's Memon Goth
Charlie Kirk Memorial Sees Massive 200,000 Attendance, Donal Trump, Elon Musk Joins Ceremony
"World will hear from us": Netanyahu vows response after UK, Australia, Canada recognise Palestine
India to organise exhibition of Lord Buddha relics in Russia

LATEST NEWS

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Puja, Colors, Significance and Which Zodiac Signs Benefit Most
Fire breaks out in three factories in Indore's Palda industrial area, no casualties
Israeli drone strikes southern Lebanon, killing five, including three children
India skipper Suryakumar classifies Abhishek-Gill pair as "fire and ice combination"
Tripura CM Saha distributes saris among women as Durga Puja begins
'Jolly LLB 3' races ahead at box office, collects Rs 32.50 cr in two days
Asia Cup: Gill, Abhishek fire shots at Pakistan after heated face off on field in Dubai
India can become "Vishwa Chikitsalya": MD Aakash Healthcare on GST reforms
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Zubeen Garg "will be accorded a befitting farewell", inspects proposed cremation site
"He didn't lay it on me": Eugene Levy on Dan Levy's idea of 'Schitt's Creek' reboot
Israeli drone strikes southern Lebanon, killing five, including three children

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israeli drone strikes southern Lebanon, killing five, including three children

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israeli drone strikes southern Lebanon, killing five, including three children
Israeli drone strikes southern Lebanon, killing five, including three children
Israeli drone strikes southern Lebanon, killing five, including three children
Israeli drone strikes southern Lebanon, killing five, including three children

QUICK LINKS