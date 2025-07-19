Israeli Gunfire Kills At Least 32 Palestinians Near US-Backed Food Hubs in Gaza, Officials Say

At least 32 Palestinians were killed and many others were left injured after Israeli troops opened fire on crowds near food distribution centers in southern Gaza, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Saturday.

Deadly Clashes Reported at US-Backed Food Distribution Sites in Gaza

The incident was reported near sites run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an organisation backed by the US and Israel.

Witnesses and hospital officials quoted by the US-based news agency revealed the extent of the deadly clash near the food hubs in Khan Younis and Rafah. Describing it as a “massacre”, a witness told the publication that after troops fired warning shots, they began shooting at the crowd indiscriminately.

Tensions Surrounding Food Distribution

The GHF, which commenced its operations in May with American and Israeli support, has faced criticism over scenes of chaos frequently unfolding at aid distributions centers. While the GHF has insisted that no deadly shootings occurred at its sites, it acknowledged that earlier this week, 20 people died in a stampede at one of its hubs, as reported by The Associated Press.

The situation is difficult and tragic, Dr. Mohamed Saker, a senior nurse at Khan Younis’s Nasser Hospital, which received dozens of wounded and 25 bodies, told the news agency.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has been worsening, with food and medical supplies reported to be in short supply. Over 58,000 Palestinians have reportedly died in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with a majority of them being women and children.

