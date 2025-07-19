LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France
Live TV
TRENDING |
katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France katy perry Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France
Home > World > Israeli Gunfire Kills At Least 32 Palestinians Near US-Backed Food Hubs in Gaza, Officials Say

Israeli Gunfire Kills At Least 32 Palestinians Near US-Backed Food Hubs in Gaza, Officials Say

At least 32 Palestinians were reportedly killed in clashes with Israeli troops near US-backed food distribution hubs in Gaza. Tensions remain high as Israeli forces say they fired warning shots, while witnesses described scenes of indiscriminate fire.

At least 32 Palestinians were reportedly killed as Israeli troops allegedly fired on crowds seeking food from US-backed distribution sites in Gaza, amid escalating violence. (Photo: X/@AbujomaaGaza)
At least 32 Palestinians were reportedly killed as Israeli troops allegedly fired on crowds seeking food from US-backed distribution sites in Gaza, amid escalating violence. (Photo: X/@AbujomaaGaza)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 18:07:45 IST

At least 32 Palestinians were killed and many others were left injured after Israeli troops opened fire on crowds near food distribution centers in southern Gaza, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Saturday. 

Deadly Clashes Reported at US-Backed Food Distribution Sites in Gaza

The incident was reported near sites run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an organisation backed by the US and Israel.

Witnesses and hospital officials quoted by the US-based news agency revealed the extent of the deadly clash near the food hubs in Khan Younis and Rafah. Describing it as a “massacre”, a witness told the publication that after troops fired warning shots, they began shooting at the crowd indiscriminately.

Tensions Surrounding Food Distribution

The GHF, which commenced its operations in May with American and Israeli support, has faced criticism over scenes of chaos frequently unfolding at aid distributions centers. While the GHF has insisted that no deadly shootings occurred at its sites, it acknowledged that earlier this week, 20 people died in a stampede at one of its hubs, as reported by The Associated Press.

The situation is difficult and tragic, Dr. Mohamed Saker, a senior nurse at Khan Younis’s Nasser Hospital, which received dozens of wounded and 25 bodies, told the news agency.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has been worsening, with food and medical supplies reported to be in short supply. Over 58,000 Palestinians have reportedly died in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with a majority of them being women and children.

ALSO READ: At Least One Killed, 6 Injured in Odesa as Russia Pounds Ukraine With Over 300 Drones

Tags: home-hero-pos-3

More News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 20): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
Why Doctors Warn Against The ‘Romanticisation’ Of Home Births—Kerala Mother’s Death A Wake-Up Call
US Air Travel Security Could Soon Relax Strict Liquid and Footwear Rules – What You Need to Know
West Indies Legend Andre Russell Shares His Career’s Most Unforgettable Moment Against India
MrBeast Turns Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy into Hilarious VIP Ticket Contest
MHT CET CAP 2025: Revised Schedule for LLB, BEd, MEd and Other Courses
Miley Cyrus Can’t Stop Praising Beyonce As She Joins Her ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour In Paris, Calls Queen Bey ‘Top-Tier’
Congress MP Chamala Kiran Alleges BRS Tapped Kavitha’s Phone While in Power
Kamran Akmal Trolled For Missed Stumping Chance In WCL 2025 Match, Netizens Call ‘Pakistan Fielding Kuch Nahi Badla’
Israeli Gunfire Kills At Least 32 Palestinians Near US-Backed Food Hubs in Gaza, Officials Say
Israeli Gunfire Kills At Least 32 Palestinians Near US-Backed Food Hubs in Gaza, Officials Say

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israeli Gunfire Kills At Least 32 Palestinians Near US-Backed Food Hubs in Gaza, Officials Say

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israeli Gunfire Kills At Least 32 Palestinians Near US-Backed Food Hubs in Gaza, Officials Say
Israeli Gunfire Kills At Least 32 Palestinians Near US-Backed Food Hubs in Gaza, Officials Say
Israeli Gunfire Kills At Least 32 Palestinians Near US-Backed Food Hubs in Gaza, Officials Say
Israeli Gunfire Kills At Least 32 Palestinians Near US-Backed Food Hubs in Gaza, Officials Say

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?