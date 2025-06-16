Israeli PM Netanyahu In New Explosive Interview Says Iran Wants To Kill Donald Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has alleged that Iran attempted to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump, branding him as the primary obstacle to their nuclear ambitions. In a recent interview with Fox News—his first since Israel launched missile strikes on Iran—Netanyahu declared, “They want to kill him. He’s enemy number one.”

He further stated that Iran tried to assassinate Trump on two separate occasions, accusing the Islamic regime of chanting “Death to America” while planning violent actions against its leaders.

Israel Justifies Military Strikes Against Iran

Netanyahu used the interview to defend Israel’s recent missile attacks, suggesting they were a response to a looming threat from Iran. He questioned, “Do you want these people to have nuclear weapons and the capability to deliver them to your cities?” His remarks aimed to justify Israel’s aggressive response as a necessary act of self-defense.

Describing Trump as a “decisive leader,” Netanyahu praised the former U.S. President for dismantling what he called a “fake agreement” with Iran. He highlighted Trump’s decision to exit the nuclear deal, kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, and take a firm stance on uranium enrichment as reasons why Trump is seen as a top enemy by the Iranian regime.

“He made it clear: ‘You cannot have a nuclear weapon, which means you cannot enrich uranium.’ That’s why he’s their number one threat,” Netanyahu told Fox News.

Netanyahu Labels Himself a ‘Junior Partner’ to Trump

Netanyahu revealed he considers himself Trump’s “junior partner” in the joint mission to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He also shared a personal anecdote, claiming that a missile once targeted his bedroom window, underscoring that he too is a direct target of Iranian aggression.

The Israeli Prime Minister warned that his nation was under the shadow of an “imminent threat,” which pushed the government to act decisively. “We faced a dual existential danger,” he said. This included Iran’s rapid progress toward nuclear armament and its effort to massively expand its ballistic missile capabilities.

Iran’s Missile Arsenal Poses Global Risk, Says Netanyahu

According to Netanyahu, Iran’s missile development poses a dire risk not just to Israel but to the world. He warned of Iran’s growing arsenal, claiming it could produce 3,600 missiles annually, potentially reaching a staggering 20,000 within a few decades. “No nation, especially one the size of Israel, can withstand that,” he emphasized.

Netanyahu called Israel’s recent military campaign, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, one of the most significant military undertakings in history. He asserted that the offensive had significantly delayed Iran’s nuclear capabilities, reinforcing Israel’s stance that negotiations with Iran are futile.

Protecting the World, Not Just Israel

Reiterating a long-standing Israeli position, Netanyahu claimed that by taking action against Iran, Israel is not only safeguarding its own people but also protecting global security.

He addressed the Iranian population directly, urging them to recognize that the same regime has suppressed their freedoms for over five decades.

Israel initiated missile strikes on Iran on June 12, sparking an aggressive response from Tehran. Iran retaliated with a barrage of ballistic missiles aimed at Israeli cities, although many were intercepted.

Netanyahu expressed confidence that Israel’s military actions had disrupted Iran’s plans significantly and vowed to continue eliminating threats from the regime.

