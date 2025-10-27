LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels chhath puja Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
Home > World > Jordan Love outplays Aaron Rodgers as Packers top Steelers

Jordan Love outplays Aaron Rodgers as Packers top Steelers

Jordan Love outplays Aaron Rodgers as Packers top Steelers
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 09:51:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jordan Love outplays Aaron Rodgers as Packers top Steelers

Jordan Love passed for 360 yards and three touchdowns and outplayed former teammate Aaron Rodgers while leading the Green Bay Packers to a 35-25 victory over the host Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Love, the understudy to Rodgers for three seasons, matched Brett Favre's 2007 franchise record of 20 straight completions. He was 29 of 37 overall in a near-flawless effort for the Packers (5-1-1). Rodgers was 24-of-36 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns while facing the Packers for the first time since his departure after the 2022 season. Chris Boswell kicked four field goals, including three of 50 or more yards, for the Steelers (4-3). DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson had scoring receptions. Tucker Kraft caught two scoring passes and established career bests of seven receptions and 143 yards for Green Bay. Josh Jacobs rushed for a touchdown and Savion Williams had a scoring reception for the Packers. Rodgers played 18 seasons for the Packers, beginning as Favre's backup in 2005, before departing under less-than-friendly circumstances. Yet leading up to this game, Rodgers expressed his appreciation for his Green Bay tenure and made it clear this matchup was not a "revenge game." Steelers safety DeShon Elliott injured his left knee in the third quarter and was carted off to the locker room. Green Bay scored 21 final-quarter points and moved ahead on the first play of the quarter when Jacobs scored on a 3-yard run around right end. Love followed with a two-point throw to Romeo Doubs to give the Packers a 22-19 lead. Green Bay added on when Love completed a short throw to Kraft, who turned it into a 24-yard touchdown to make it 29-19 with 10:57 left in the contest. Brandon McManus tacked on field goals of 28 and 25 yards to boost the Packers' lead to 16 with 3:59 remaining. Rodgers tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Wilson with 2:07 left, but the ensuing two-point conversion pass failed. After Love took the final kneeldown, Rodgers jogged over to greet and hug him. Packers coach Matt LaFleur also exchanged a hug with Rodgers. Green Bay trailed by nine at halftime but pulled within 16-14 on Love's 8-yard touchdown pass to Williams. Love and Kraft teamed up on a 59-yard pass play during the drive, the play in which Elliott was injured and immediately grabbed for his knee. Boswell booted a 56-yard field goal with 5:34 left in the third quarter to increase Pittsburgh's lead to five. Earlier, Boswell kicked field goals of 56, 50 and 48 yards to help the Steelers take a 16-7 lead. The Packers led 7-3 after Love's 16-yard scoring pass to Kraft with 5:05 left in the opening quarter. Two second-quarter field goals by Boswell accounted for Pittsburgh's 9-7 edge before Rodgers hit Metcalf on a 2-yard touchdown pass with 34 seconds remaining in the half. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 9:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Pakistan Issues Final Warning To Taliban, Peace Talks With Afghanistan Hit Deadlock In Turkey, ‘Illogical & Detached…’

US-China Trade Deal: Major Shift Ahead Of Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting | DETAILS

Trump heads to Tokyo for trade, security talks before Xi summit

Michael Brennan, 23, wins Bank of Utah title to gain tour card

Japan's Nikkei tops 50,000 mark for first time on stimulus euphoria

LATEST NEWS

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (27.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Rohini Kalam, Asian Games Jiu Jitsu Representative, Found Dead At Home

Factbox-Key issues at stake in the Trump-Xi talks in South Korea

Happy Chhath Puja 2025: 50+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Celebrate the Holy Festival

Jordan Love outplays Aaron Rodgers as Packers top Steelers

Factbox-Key issues at stake in the Trump-Xi talks in South Korea

Philadelphia Union beat Chicago Fire on penalties in playoff opener

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Kicks Off the Week on a Positive Note, 40+ Companies Set To Report Q2 Results

Cyclone Montha Weather Alert: Andhra, Odisha, Bengal Brace For Heavy Rainfall, Schools Closed, IMD On Red Alert

Jordan Love outplays Aaron Rodgers as Packers top Steelers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jordan Love outplays Aaron Rodgers as Packers top Steelers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jordan Love outplays Aaron Rodgers as Packers top Steelers
Jordan Love outplays Aaron Rodgers as Packers top Steelers
Jordan Love outplays Aaron Rodgers as Packers top Steelers
Jordan Love outplays Aaron Rodgers as Packers top Steelers

QUICK LINKS