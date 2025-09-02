LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Does Kim Jong Un Travel Abroad On His Green Train That Runs At THIS Extremely Slow Speed?

Why Does Kim Jong Un Travel Abroad On His Green Train That Runs At THIS Extremely Slow Speed?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed into China aboard his iconic green armored train, accompanied by top officials. The historic train, slow but heavily secured, has carried Kim’s family for generations. Photos show him smiling inside, highlighting the train’s lavish interior and symbolic significance.

Kim Jong Un travels to China on his historic green armored train, symbolizing power and luxury of North Korea's ruling dynasty. Photo/X-@shen_shiwei.
Kim Jong Un travels to China on his historic green armored train, symbolizing power and luxury of North Korea's ruling dynasty. Photo/X-@shen_shiwei.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 2, 2025 15:20:40 IST

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un packed his delegation in his armoured green train as China rolled out its carpets for him, CNN reported. The old-fashioned green train has become a symbol of Kim’s dynasty and his nation. It has also long been the subject of intrigue, carrying generations of the Kim family across the country and on rare international trips, as per CNN.

North Korean state media Rodong Sinmun confirmed early on Tuesday that Kim’s train had crossed the border into China, with photos of the leader smiling on board the train, sitting at a wooden table with a North Korean flag behind him. He’s accompanied by senior officials including Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, according to the country’s foreign ministry.

In one instance in 2002, Russian state media showed images of the train – green with yellow striping – when Kim Jong Il visited Russia during a brief period of relaxed sanctions that allowed greater engagement with the outside world, as per CNN.

Why Kim Jong Un Travels On This Green Train

Both Kim’s father and grandfather reportedly hosted lavish dinners abroad. One account published in 2002 by Russian official Konstantin Pulikovsky claimed that the train carried cases of Bordeaux and Beaujolais wine from Paris, and that passengers feasted on live lobster and pork barbecue.

Also Read: Russia Wants To Build This Deadly Fighter Jet In India, Can Strike Enemy From Long Range, Check Its Other Mind-Blowing Features

The train is also famously slow-moving and tight on security. Due to being heavily armored, it travels at an average speed of 60 kilometers an hour, according to a 2009 report in South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo.

Kim has used this train on several trips abroad, though he has also previously traveled by plane and private jet.

Kim rode the train during his last international visit – a 2023 trip to Russia’s far east to meet with his counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Kim Jong Un Has Several Trains

Photos released by state media at the time offered a glimpse into the locomotive, showing polished wooden floors and an ornately decorated white doorway.

Kim Jong Il owns several special trains. These trains have facilities like those of a hotel. They come with high-tech communication systems, TVs, reception halls, and conference rooms.

To ensure security, the train is guarded by two other trains. One runs before it, and the other follows the train in which the North Korean leader travels. These trains carry Kim’s security guards along.

The world knows less about North Korea, but as per the CNN report, reports indicate severe impoverishment and malnourishment throughout much of the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Nicolás Maduro’s Chilling Warning To Trump As US Warships Come Closer, Here Is What He Said

Tags: kim jong unKim Jong Un china visitKim Jong Un trainnorth korea

RELATED News

Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
September 2025: Best Days to Manifest in September for Love, Money & Success
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
Why Does Kim Jong Un Travel Abroad On His Green Train That Runs At THIS Extremely Slow Speed?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Does Kim Jong Un Travel Abroad On His Green Train That Runs At THIS Extremely Slow Speed?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Does Kim Jong Un Travel Abroad On His Green Train That Runs At THIS Extremely Slow Speed?
Why Does Kim Jong Un Travel Abroad On His Green Train That Runs At THIS Extremely Slow Speed?
Why Does Kim Jong Un Travel Abroad On His Green Train That Runs At THIS Extremely Slow Speed?
Why Does Kim Jong Un Travel Abroad On His Green Train That Runs At THIS Extremely Slow Speed?

QUICK LINKS