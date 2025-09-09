LIVE TV
Home > World > KP Sharma Oli Resigned As PM Of Nepal, Parliament, Residence Set On Fire, Planning To Flee

KP Sharma Oli Resigned As PM Of Nepal, Parliament, Residence Set On Fire, Planning To Flee

Nepal witnessed violent protests as demonstrators set fire to the Parliament building and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s residence. The unrest led to Oli’s resignation, while the army was deployed outside his residence and other key government sites. Protesters demanded political change, highlighting deep dissatisfaction with the leadership.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 9, 2025 15:05:49 IST

Nepal has entered a period of severe unrest after widespread protests shook the country. Following weeks of demonstrations, angry crowds set fire to the Parliament building in Kathmandu and also targeted Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s residence.

The violent scenes forced the government to deploy heavy security forces, including the Nepalese Army, outside the Prime Minister’s residence. The protests come at a time when Oli’s leadership faces mounting criticism, ultimately leading to his resignation. The growing turmoil in Nepal places the Himalayan nation in the global spotlight, following unrest earlier in Sri Lanka and political turbulence in Bangladesh.

Parliament and PM Oli’s Residence Set on Fire

Protesters in Nepal escalated their movement by attacking major state institutions. The Parliament building was set ablaze by demonstrators who demanded immediate political change. In a parallel act, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s private residence also came under attack, with fire engulfing parts of the property. Authorities confirmed that emergency services responded quickly, but the destruction highlighted the scale of public anger. The government later confirmed that the Prime Minister’s resignation had been submitted. Meanwhile, troops surrounded key government buildings to prevent further damage, as the unrest raised fears of deeper instability in the Himalayan nation.

Army Deployed Amid Political Turmoil

In response to the escalating violence, the Nepalese Army has been stationed outside Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s residence and other sensitive locations.

The deployment followed incidents of arson and vandalism during the protests. Officials stated that the army’s presence aims to secure state property and prevent further attacks.

Protesters continued to gather in Kathmandu, demanding reforms and stronger leadership to address the country’s pressing challenges.

With Oli stepping down, Nepal faces uncertainty over its next government. Observers note that the crisis mirrors a pattern of unrest in South Asian neighbors, adding pressure to regional stability.

