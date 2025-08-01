Home > World > These MAGA Stars Are Questioning US Support For Israel, Turn On Donald Trump After Epstein Fallout

These MAGA Stars Are Questioning US Support For Israel, Turn On Donald Trump After Epstein Fallout

US President Donald Trump faces criticism from key conservative MAGA allies over his support for Israel amid the Gaza conflict. Voices like Megyn Kelly and Marjorie Taylor Greene question whether backing Israel aligns with “America First” values. The rift highlights growing tension within Trump’s base as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens.

MAGA allies question Trump’s Israel aid stance amid Gaza conflict, sparking tension within his conservative base. Photo/X.
MAGA allies question Trump’s Israel aid stance amid Gaza conflict, sparking tension within his conservative base. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 1, 2025 11:07:00 IST

US President Donald Trump appears to lose support from his conservative base including Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters. After MAGA questioned POTUS on siiting over Epstein files, the supporters are now question Truump over sending aid to Israel amid war in Gaza.

MAGA Allies Question Donald Trump Over Israel Support

Conservative commentator argue that sustaining support for Israel may conflict with the principle of putting “America First.”

Also Read: US Sanctions Palestinian Officials Over Gaza Violations As Nations Push for Statehood Recognition

Megyn Kelly, a conservative commentator and often a consistent defender of Trump’s agenda, said to New Yor Post, “Israel, whether it realizes it or not, has made itself the villain of the world in letting this thing go on so long. They have lost support among their dearest friends.”

Adding to the chorus of dissent, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of Trump’s closest congressional allies, described Israel’s military actions in Gaza as “genocide.”

Is There A Rift Between Donald Trump And MAGA?

The rift within Trump’s circle emerges as the recent wave of conflict, which began with the Hamas terror attack on October 7, 2023, approaches its second anniversary. Worsening conditions in Gaza, including widespread starvation, have sparked an unusual public divergence between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During a recent visit to Scotland, where Trump met with European Union leaders to discuss tariff-related trade tensions, the former president expressed sympathy for Gaza’s suffering.

“That’s real starvation stuff. I see it, and you can’t fake that. So we’re going to get more involved,” Trump said, referencing televised images of starving children.

When asked if he agreed with Netanyahu’s claim that there was “no starvation” in Gaza, Trump responded, “not particularly, because those children look very hungry,” highlighting the impact of the graphic visuals of emaciated and crying children.

Donald Trump Blames Hamas For Gaza Hunger Crisis

Trump has urged the United States and its allies to expedite the delivery of food aid to Gaza’s refugee population. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is currently en route to Israel to engage in discussions about the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

However, on Thursday morning, Trump appeared to moderate his previous stance, placing responsibility for the humanitarian shortages on Hamas. Posting on Truth Social, he wrote, “the fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!”

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Top Aides to Inspect Gaza Food Aid Distribution as Death Toll Rises

Tags: donald trumpgazahome-hero-pos-2israelus news

RELATED News

Historic First: Pakistan To Import US Oil After Donald Trump’s ‘Massive Energy Deal’ Announcement
U.S. criticizes India’s purchase of Oil from Russia as trade tensions rise
What If India Stops Buying Russian Oil Amid US Tariffs? Here’s Where It Will Get Its Crude From
Who Are the Rohingya? Their History, The Rakhine Genocide, And Why They Came To India
Donald Trump’s Tariff Crackdown: Who’s Hit Hardest? Top 10 Countries Listed

LATEST NEWS

CBSE compartment results 2025 expected soon – How and when to check
Do You Know Who John Cena’s First WWE Opponent Was? Most Fans Have No Clue
Tejano Accordion Master Flaco Jimenez Dies At 86, Leaves A Legacy Of Sound And Style
Aditya Infotech IPO Allotment Today: Over 100× Subscription Sparks Buzz, GMP Signals 43% Listing Pop
Travelling To Mussoorie? Dhami Government Introduces New Rule, Check Here
BTS Jimin’s Viral Instagram Makeover: Ditched Jungkook’s Drawing, Egg Post Gone!
Logan Paul’s Mid Air Crisis Preps The Greatest Summer Slam Battle
PNB Housing Finance CEO Girish Kousgi Resigns, Stock Plunges- Here is Everything You Need To Know
Former ATS Officer Alleges Order To Arrest RSS Chief Bhagwat, Subramanian Swamy Demands Probe Against Chidambaram
August 2025 Numerology Predictions: What’s Coming For Your Love Life, Finances, Education & Health
These MAGA Stars Are Questioning US Support For Israel, Turn On Donald Trump After Epstein Fallout

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

These MAGA Stars Are Questioning US Support For Israel, Turn On Donald Trump After Epstein Fallout

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

These MAGA Stars Are Questioning US Support For Israel, Turn On Donald Trump After Epstein Fallout
These MAGA Stars Are Questioning US Support For Israel, Turn On Donald Trump After Epstein Fallout
These MAGA Stars Are Questioning US Support For Israel, Turn On Donald Trump After Epstein Fallout
These MAGA Stars Are Questioning US Support For Israel, Turn On Donald Trump After Epstein Fallout

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?