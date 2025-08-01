These MAGA Stars Are Questioning US Support For Israel, Turn On Donald Trump After Epstein Fallout

US President Donald Trump appears to lose support from his conservative base including Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters. After MAGA questioned POTUS on siiting over Epstein files, the supporters are now question Truump over sending aid to Israel amid war in Gaza.

MAGA Allies Question Donald Trump Over Israel Support

Conservative commentator argue that sustaining support for Israel may conflict with the principle of putting “America First.”

Megyn Kelly, a conservative commentator and often a consistent defender of Trump’s agenda, said to New Yor Post, “Israel, whether it realizes it or not, has made itself the villain of the world in letting this thing go on so long. They have lost support among their dearest friends.”

Adding to the chorus of dissent, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of Trump’s closest congressional allies, described Israel’s military actions in Gaza as “genocide.”

Is There A Rift Between Donald Trump And MAGA?

The rift within Trump’s circle emerges as the recent wave of conflict, which began with the Hamas terror attack on October 7, 2023, approaches its second anniversary. Worsening conditions in Gaza, including widespread starvation, have sparked an unusual public divergence between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During a recent visit to Scotland, where Trump met with European Union leaders to discuss tariff-related trade tensions, the former president expressed sympathy for Gaza’s suffering.

“That’s real starvation stuff. I see it, and you can’t fake that. So we’re going to get more involved,” Trump said, referencing televised images of starving children.

When asked if he agreed with Netanyahu’s claim that there was “no starvation” in Gaza, Trump responded, “not particularly, because those children look very hungry,” highlighting the impact of the graphic visuals of emaciated and crying children.

Donald Trump Blames Hamas For Gaza Hunger Crisis

Trump has urged the United States and its allies to expedite the delivery of food aid to Gaza’s refugee population. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is currently en route to Israel to engage in discussions about the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

However, on Thursday morning, Trump appeared to moderate his previous stance, placing responsibility for the humanitarian shortages on Hamas. Posting on Truth Social, he wrote, “the fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!”

