Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > World > Massive Heat Dome To Scorch US With 100°F Temperature And Sweltering Humidity This Weekend

Massive Heat Dome To Scorch US With 100°F Temperature And Sweltering Humidity This Weekend

A massive heat dome is set to smother large parts of the US with scorching temperatures and suffocating humidity in the coming days, meteorologists warn. States like Iowa, Illinois, and Nebraska could see heat index levels soar up to 20°F above actual temperatures, posing serious health risks.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 20, 2025 05:57:00 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In the coming days, a massive heat dome is expected to bring soaring temperatures and humidity for people  across the US, meteorologists forecast.

Several States To Witness Heat Dome

According to the forecast, the high-pressure system will cause widespread high temperatures. Meteorologists expect that the daytime readings can go up into the 90s Fahrenheit (30s Celsius) and night readings can drop only into the mid-70s Fahrenheit (mid-20s Celsius).

Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois are expected to witness the highest temperatures. Meteorologists have warned about the health risks in these regions from the extreme heat, which could be especially acute this weekend.

“A lot of those folks have been saying, where’s summer? Well, buckle up, because it’s coming,” Newsweek quoted Tom Kines, a meteorologist at private firm AccuWeather.

Also Read: Shubhanshu Shukla-Led Axiom-4 Gets Delayed Again Citing Space Station Repairs, Check New Date Here

Heat Dome Poses Health Risks

Meteorologists forecast the developing heat dome poses serious health risks besides the usual discomfort. The weather tracking analysts are reporting that high temperatures in combination with intense humidity could push the feels like temperature, also called the heat index, 20 degrees above the actual temperature in some areas.

Denver, Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., are all expected to hit the mid- to upper 90s Fahrenheit, with some places approaching 100 Fahrenheit. Several states, including parts of Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri, will experience a category 4 rating over the weekend, which is considered the most severe rating. 

What is a Heat Dome?

Heat dome is a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere that traps heat and moisture below. It is being driven by seasonal weather patterns and moisture pulled from the Gulf of Mexico.

Moisture blown northward from the Gulf of Mexico contributes to the humid weather. The extreme heat is forecast to remain here until next week.

Also Read: Watch: Massive Explosion During Routine Test Damages SpaceX Starship Prototype In Texas

Tags: heat domeus temperatureus weather
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Thousand Afghans Fleeing Iran Daily To Survive Amid War And Deportation
Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India
US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?