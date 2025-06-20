Massive Heat Dome To Scorch US With 100°F Temperature And Sweltering Humidity This Weekend

In the coming days, a massive heat dome is expected to bring soaring temperatures and humidity for people across the US, meteorologists forecast.

Several States To Witness Heat Dome

According to the forecast, the high-pressure system will cause widespread high temperatures. Meteorologists expect that the daytime readings can go up into the 90s Fahrenheit (30s Celsius) and night readings can drop only into the mid-70s Fahrenheit (mid-20s Celsius).

Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois are expected to witness the highest temperatures. Meteorologists have warned about the health risks in these regions from the extreme heat, which could be especially acute this weekend.

“A lot of those folks have been saying, where’s summer? Well, buckle up, because it’s coming,” Newsweek quoted Tom Kines, a meteorologist at private firm AccuWeather.

Heat Dome Poses Health Risks

Meteorologists forecast the developing heat dome poses serious health risks besides the usual discomfort. The weather tracking analysts are reporting that high temperatures in combination with intense humidity could push the feels like temperature, also called the heat index, 20 degrees above the actual temperature in some areas.

Denver, Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., are all expected to hit the mid- to upper 90s Fahrenheit, with some places approaching 100 Fahrenheit. Several states, including parts of Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri, will experience a category 4 rating over the weekend, which is considered the most severe rating.

What is a Heat Dome?

Heat dome is a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere that traps heat and moisture below. It is being driven by seasonal weather patterns and moisture pulled from the Gulf of Mexico.

Moisture blown northward from the Gulf of Mexico contributes to the humid weather. The extreme heat is forecast to remain here until next week.

