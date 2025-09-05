LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > World > MEA rejects Peter Navarro's remarks on India, calls them "inaccurate and misleading"

MEA rejects Peter Navarro's remarks on India, calls them "inaccurate and misleading"

MEA rejects Peter Navarro's remarks on India, calls them "inaccurate and misleading"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 18:35:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): India on Friday dismissed comments made by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal calling them “inaccurate and misleading statements.”

Navarro, in an interview with Bloomberg Television last week, had alleged, “India is helping feed the Russian war machine. I mean Modi’s war, because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi.”

Rejecting at a weekly briefing, Jaiswal said, “We have seen the inaccurate and misleading statements made by Navarro, and obviously, we reject them.”

On ties with Washington, Jaiswal underlined the importance of the bilateral relationship. “We have also spoken about it earlier. This relationship between the United States and India is very important for us. Both our countries share a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which is anchored in our shared interests, democratic values and robust people-to-people ties,” he said.

“This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to, and we hope that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests,” he added.

Jaiswal also highlighted ongoing cooperation between the two countries, stating, “As you would have seen, I would draw your attention to a joint military exercise that is underway in Alaska. A few days ago, there was a 2+2 inter-sessional meeting… Talks between both countries are going on, and we are committed to strengthening our partnership.”

On trade issues, the MEA spokesperson affirmed that India “continues to remain engaged with the US side on trade issues.”

Further, MEA responded to concerns surrounding the H-1B visa program, emphasising its importance in fostering a robust partnership between India and the United States.

“On H-1B visa, look, so the mobility partnership between India and the United States is an important pillar of this relationship. It supports our technology collaboration. It supports our economic collaboration. It supports several other things that are happening in the space of innovation, new and emerging technologies, and financial collaboration,” he said.

Jaiwal also noted that India “values it, and it is something that brings mutual benefit to both sides.”

“While it creates space for our skilled people to work in the United States, it also adds a lot of value to the competitiveness and productivity of American enterprises. It is something that is in mutual benefit. We continue to engage with the United States on mobility issues and see how best we can drive this partnership,” the ministry added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: indiameaPeter NavarroRandhir Jaiswalus

RELATED News

PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'

LATEST NEWS

Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
Teachers' Day: PM Modi shares article on remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule
US Commerce Secretary Predicts India To Apologies and Seek Trade Deal Soon
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
"Disappointing to hear rhetoric": MP Milind Deora criticises US for risking ties with India
MEA rejects Peter Navarro's remarks on India, calls them "inaccurate and misleading"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MEA rejects Peter Navarro's remarks on India, calls them "inaccurate and misleading"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MEA rejects Peter Navarro's remarks on India, calls them "inaccurate and misleading"
MEA rejects Peter Navarro's remarks on India, calls them "inaccurate and misleading"
MEA rejects Peter Navarro's remarks on India, calls them "inaccurate and misleading"
MEA rejects Peter Navarro's remarks on India, calls them "inaccurate and misleading"

QUICK LINKS