‘Media Offenders Of the Week’: White House Launches Website To Expose Journalists For Biased Stories, What’s The Criteria For Evaluation?

The White House has launched a new section on its official website that publicly criticises several media outlets and journalists for what it calls biased and misleading reporting. The page starts with the words “Misleading. Biased. Exposed.” and lists the Boston Globe, CBS News and the Independent as “media offenders of the week.”

It accuses these outlets of inaccurately describing President Donald Trump’s remarks about six Democratic lawmakers. These lawmakers released a video urging military personnel to not follow illegal orders, which led the administration to publish the new page and name the outlets involved.

TIL the White House has a “media offenders” list. https://t.co/7drYCRw10a — Brad LaPlante (@bradlapgov) November 29, 2025

Trump’s Comments Spark Dispute Over Accusations and Responses

The dispute began after Trump accused the Democratic lawmakers of “seditious behaviour, punishable by death” in a social media post. He also reposted a statement that included the phrase “hang them,” which triggered widespread reactions.

The website states that Democratic leaders and news organisations “subversively implied” that Trump issued illegal orders to military service members. It further says that Trump issued only lawful orders and that members of Congress should not encourage insubordination in the United States military. The page explains its position by citing the statements made by lawmakers and the later media coverage.

‘Offender Hall of Shame’ Lists Media Outlets and Journalists

The webpage includes a section titled “Offender Hall of Shame,” where it ranks the Washington Post as the top offender, followed by MSNBC and CBS News. The page allows visitors to search a database of articles and view the names of journalists who wrote them.

Each article appears with tags such as “bias,” “malpractice,” or “left wing lunacy.” The page also highlights a Washington Post report claiming that the US Coast Guard would stop classifying swastikas and nooses as hate symbols, a decision the Coast Guard reversed after the article appeared.

The website lists several major news organisations, including the Associated Press, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Politico and Axios, as outlets it accuses of spreading misinformation or bias. It presents these names along with examples of reporting the administration disputes.

The newly added webpage marks another escalation in Trump’s long-running conflict with major media houses. It follows previous lawsuits against the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, legal settlements with ABC and CBS, and repeated statements in which Trump described several news outlets as the “enemy of the people.”

