LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute DUBAI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute DUBAI ali khamenei Iran US Israel War Iran news Donald Trump Iran warning badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil abrar-ahmed 19 Minute DUBAI
LIVE TV
Home > World > Meet General Ali Jafari Who Made Iran Almost ‘Impossible’ To Defeat — How His Strategy Haunts US-Israel War Plans

Meet General Ali Jafari Who Made Iran Almost ‘Impossible’ To Defeat — How His Strategy Haunts US-Israel War Plans

Iran’s ability to sustain resistance despite leadership losses is largely attributed to Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari.

Major General Ali Jafari (Image:X)
Major General Ali Jafari (Image:X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: March 13, 2026 13:11:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet General Ali Jafari Who Made Iran Almost ‘Impossible’ To Defeat — How His Strategy Haunts US-Israel War Plans

Reports suggest that Israel and the United States were hoping for a quick end to the Iranian regime when they launched Operation Epic Fury on the eve of February 28, 2026.

The idea was to launch decapitating strikes at the heart of Tehran, eliminating the leadership of the regime, including the Supreme Leader – Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Even though Israel and the USA succeeded in uprooting almost everyone at the top of Iran, they still failed to secure the goal of a swift regime change.

You Might Be Interested In

The war, which was supposed to be over within a couple of days, has now entered Day 14, and apparently it is far from over.

And a former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, made Iran’s sustained struggle possible.

How Jafari Made Iran’s Defeat Almost Impossible

Jafari was in his early days of his military career when the United States invaded Iraq in 2003 and toppled Saddam Hussein’s government in just 23 days.

The reason for such quick success in Iraq was the centralized nature of military command in the country.

Jafari, who closely studied the “fall of Iraq,” knew that the same situation might come knocking on his doorstep one day.

Therefore, he created what the whole world now calls “the Decentralized Mosaic Defence” – a defence strategy which allows semi-independent units to function with freedom according to pre-established plans even if the top leadership is totally wiped out.

The mosaic defence plan allowed Iran to distribute power among 31 commanders – 1 in Tehran and 30 for each of Iran’s provinces. Each commander can operate independently if communication is cut with Tehran.

Each commander controls local missile units, militia (Basij), logistics and guerrilla force.

The idea is to turn Iran into many semi-independent “defensive cells,” making it hard for the enemy to defeat the country through a single decapitation strike.

Who Is Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari

According to a 2013 report by the RAND Corporation, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari joined as an intelligence operative in a provincial unit of the IRGC in Iran’s Kurdistan.

His entry into the IRGC came shortly after the Pahlavis were chased out by the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Jafari served in the Iran-Iraq War, which ran from 1980 to 1988, gradually working his way up the military ranks.

Following the war, he took charge of the IRGC ground forces in 1992 and also led the Sarallah — an elite IRGC unit responsible for protecting Tehran.

By 2005, he had been appointed to head the Guards’ Center for Strategic Studies.

While in that role, he developed Iran’s Mosaic Doctrine, drawing on lessons from the Iran-Iraq War and the US-led invasion of Iraq under Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, according to the US Institute of Peace.

ALSO READ: Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 1:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-6Iran US Israel Warus iran newsUS Iran war

RELATED News

Did Iran’s Missile Hit US Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln? IRGC Makes Big Claim, US Responds With This

‘Watch What Happens Today To These Deranged Scumbags’: Trump Issues Furious Warning As US Claims It Is Crushing Iran’s Military Power — Is Something Big On The Way?

Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat

UAE Flight Update March 13: Emirates, Etihad Warn Ticket Scams; Check Air India, IndiGo Flights Schedule, Rebooking and Refund for Dubai, Doha, Bahrain

Pakistan Strikes Kabul And Afghanistan Border Regions In Deadly Airstrikes; Kam Air Fuel Depot Near Kandahar Airport Hit, 4 Killed

LATEST NEWS

SSC LDCE Final Answer Key 2026 Released at ssc.gov.in, Download Response Sheet And Check Scorecard Link Here

Tattooed With Her Name, Obsessed With Her Clothes: 25-Year-Old Ujjain Man Steals Woman’s Undergarments in Broad Daylight, Claims ‘One-Sided Love’

Meet General Ali Jafari Who Made Iran Almost ‘Impossible’ To Defeat — How His Strategy Haunts US-Israel War Plans

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen Steps Down: Career, Net Worth, And Education–Know Who Will Replace Him

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card Out For March 16–19 Exams; Check Download Link Here

BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head Record, Weather Forecast And Match Preview

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Still Trying To Download The Clip? Think Twice Before You Do That Or You Might Face…

AP Inter 2nd Year Physics Exam 2026: Check Paper Analysis And Important Exam Guidelines Here

Dasha Mata Ki Katha: Dasha Mata Vrat 2026 Today, Check Fasting Time, Pooja Vidhi, Correct Way of Opening Dora

Apple Turns 50: Tim Cook Shares Heartfelt Letter Celebrating The Milestone, Check What The Tech Giant Is Planning For The Future

Meet General Ali Jafari Who Made Iran Almost ‘Impossible’ To Defeat — How His Strategy Haunts US-Israel War Plans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet General Ali Jafari Who Made Iran Almost ‘Impossible’ To Defeat — How His Strategy Haunts US-Israel War Plans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet General Ali Jafari Who Made Iran Almost ‘Impossible’ To Defeat — How His Strategy Haunts US-Israel War Plans
Meet General Ali Jafari Who Made Iran Almost ‘Impossible’ To Defeat — How His Strategy Haunts US-Israel War Plans
Meet General Ali Jafari Who Made Iran Almost ‘Impossible’ To Defeat — How His Strategy Haunts US-Israel War Plans
Meet General Ali Jafari Who Made Iran Almost ‘Impossible’ To Defeat — How His Strategy Haunts US-Israel War Plans

QUICK LINKS