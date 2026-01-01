Meet Inderjit Singh Yadav: ED Raids Uncover Rs 5 Crore in Cash, Suitcase of Gold, Diamonds and Rs 35 Crore Property Linked to Gangster

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted multiple raids at various locations across northern India, including Delhi, over the past few days as part of a money laundering investigation linked ot absconding criminal Inderjit Singh Yadav.

The ED has so far seized unaccounted cash exceeding Rs 5 crore, a suitcase containing gold and diamond jewellery valued at over Rs 8 crore, and documents related to properties worth around Rs 35 crore, taking the total recovery to an estimated Rs 48 crore.

Who is Inderjit Singh Yadav

The suspected proceeds of crime from alleged extortion activities linked to politically connected Yadav, who remains absconding and is believed to have fled to the UAE. The searches began on Tuesday and continued until late Wednesday, when bank officials were brought in with currency-counting machines.

A senior official familiar with the probe said the money laundering investigation was launched in connection with Inderjit Singh Yadav’s alleged illegal extortion, coercive settlement of private loans, intimidation using arms and commissions earned from such activities.

What is Money Laundering Case?

The money laundering case stems from allegations of illegal extortion, forced settlements of private loans, armed intimidation and commissions earned from such activities. The investigation was launched on the basis of more than 15 FIRs and chargesheets filed by the police in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh against Yadav and his associates.