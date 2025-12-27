LIVE TV
Meet Mora Namdar: The Iranian-American Lawyer And Salon Owner Who Will Decide On Foreign Visas

Meet Mora Namdar: The Iranian-American Lawyer And Salon Owner Who Will Decide On Foreign Visas

Mora Namdar, a 38-year-old Iranian-American lawyer and beauty salon owner, has been approved as the new US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs, a key role overseeing visas, passports and citizen services abroad, drawing attention for her unconventional blend of high-level government experience and entrepreneurship.

Mora Namdar has been appointed as the new Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs in the United States. (Image: X/ TravelGov)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 27, 2025 20:49:49 IST

Mora Namdar is an Iranian-American lawyer and part-time beauty salon owner, she has been appointed as the new Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs in the United States, which, according to reports, is a powerful role that oversees visa and passport operations. The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee recently approved her nomination for a role that affects millions of foreign nationals and Americans each year. 

Namdar, 38, was born to Iranian immigrants and brings her unique background to the post, she is a lawyer and an entrepreneur. Before the appointment, she served as a senior official in the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs and had already acted as the Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs during Donald Trump’s first presidential term. 

Despite her impressive government career, Namdar owns a small chain of beauty salons called Bam in Texas, the salon offers services like blowouts, makeup, and hair extensions. Her entrepreneurial detail has drawn public interest as it is unusual for someone with a high-level diplomatic position 

A career in powerful positions 

Namdar has a stellar resume, as she has served in roles such as vice president for legal, compliance and risk at the US Agency for Global Media and senior adviser at the State Department. During her tenure at the department, she worked on global policy issues, particularly involving the Middle East. 

Namdar is also a contributor to Project 2025, which many deem to be a controversial policy and guides much of the Trump administration’s agenda. According to reports, she authored a section calling for significant changes to the US Agency for Global Media in which she argued that it posed “espionage-related security risks” and suggested reform or even closure. 

Namdar, in her new role, will handle the granting or rejection of visas, passport services, and the welfare of US citizens abroad.

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 8:49 PM IST
QUICK LINKS