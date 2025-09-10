LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Meet Shrinkhala Khatiwada: The Former Miss Nepal Facing Backlash On Instagram Amid Gen Z Protest

Meet Shrinkhala Khatiwada: The Former Miss Nepal Facing Backlash On Instagram Amid Gen Z Protest

Nepal’s Gen Z-led protests against corruption intensified after a social media ban, turning violent and targeting politicians. Amid this unrest, former Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada faced heavy criticism for staying silent. Her Instagram lost over 97,000 followers as public anger mounted.

Shrinkhala Khatiwada faces backlash in Nepal protests; loses 97K Instagram followers amid Gen Z outrage over corruption. Photos: Shrinkhala Khatiwada Instagram
Shrinkhala Khatiwada faces backlash in Nepal protests; loses 97K Instagram followers amid Gen Z outrage over corruption. Photos: Shrinkhala Khatiwada Instagram

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 10, 2025 19:55:36 IST

As the Nepal protests intensified with the resignation of top leaders, including Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, celebrities and famous social media stars came under fire for not speaking up. Former Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada, who won the crown, faced criticism for not speaking up. Her Instagram saw a significant drop in followers number.

Gen Z Protests Shake Nepal  

Protests were mostly led by the Gen Z population of the country. These protests started against the rampant corruption in the country. However, the protests turned violent after a controversial social media ban that mobilized thousands to the streets.

The protestors stormed government buildings, set them on fire, and attacked politicians, including lynching the finance minister of the country.

The protests didn’t die down even after the resignation of the prime minister.

Nepo Babies Controversy

While the social media ban acted as the immediate trigger for the protests that began on Monday, discontent toward the country’s powerful politicians had been growing online for weeks.  

Before the social media ban was lifted, young people in Nepal ran a campaign circulating videos, criticising the ountry’s so-called ‘nepo babies,’ referring to children of wealthy and influential families.

The campaign focused on the lavish lifestyle of the political elite, which they believed was funded by the taxpayers money.

Who is Shrinkhala Khatiwada?  

Shrinkhala Khatiwada, 29, is one of the public figures facing criticism for not speaking against the corruption and social media ban. Shrinkhala won he title of Miss Nepal World in 2018. She also represented Nepal at the Miss World pageant. 

She is the daughter of former Nepal Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada and Munu Sigdel Khatiwada, a member of the state parliament of Bagmati Province.   

Shrinkhala Khatiwada Loses Instagram Followers  

Shrinkhala, who is famous on Instagram, is known for posting her travel content from places like London, the US, and Switzerland.

According to SocialBlade, she had over a million followers on August 28. However, she has lost over 97,000 users.

Shrinkhala Khatiwada Faces Backlash Over Silence  

Many social media users criticized Shrinkhala for not publicly supporting the protesters.  

“Genuinely felt like the backlash Shrinkhala was facing was a tad bit too much initially but maintaining silence even after 20+ of your fellow youths have been murdered is f***** deplorable and nasty,” one comment on X read.  

Another user wrote, “Never understood the hype of Shrinkhala. Publicly claiming to remove the corrupted bureaucracy to marrying into the most corrupted family, protesting for her in-laws and still advocating for a better Nepal. What a hypocrite.”  

Tags: kp sharma oliNEPAL GEN Z PROTESTNepal ProtestShrinkhala Khatiwada

RELATED News

World Moves Closer to World War 3! Poland Invites NATO to Discuss Response to Russian Strikes
How 9/11 changed US foreign policy and global counterterrorism
Muslim Arab World Threatens All-Out War Against Israel, Saudi, UAE, Qatar And Turkey Unite, Issue Big Statements
UNHRC's Volker Turk raises alarm on global human rights crisis as Tibet faces deepening repression
Russian Drones Hit Poland: Could This Trigger World War III? Everything You Need to Know!

LATEST NEWS

"Emotional, deeply inspired": Paresh Rawal on UP CM Adityanath's biopic 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi'
'Song Sung Blue' trailer: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson lead Neil Diamond tribute band
Don’t Wait for Another Extension: File Your ITR Before September 15, 2025
GAIL receives multiple awards in Extel 2025 Asia Executive Team Survey
Coin finally flipped for India as it chooses to bowl first against UAE in Asia Cup opener
iPhone Air: Apple launches "thinnest" iPhone ever
Will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match Be Cancelled? Supreme Court to Decide on Cancellation Plea
Meet Shrinkhala Khatiwada: The Former Miss Nepal Facing Backlash On Instagram Amid Gen Z Protest
DU Student Rallies Are Bringing South Campus to a Standstill
Delhi court reserves order on plea over alleged forgery in inclusion of Sonia Gandhi's name in voter list
Meet Shrinkhala Khatiwada: The Former Miss Nepal Facing Backlash On Instagram Amid Gen Z Protest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Shrinkhala Khatiwada: The Former Miss Nepal Facing Backlash On Instagram Amid Gen Z Protest

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Shrinkhala Khatiwada: The Former Miss Nepal Facing Backlash On Instagram Amid Gen Z Protest
Meet Shrinkhala Khatiwada: The Former Miss Nepal Facing Backlash On Instagram Amid Gen Z Protest
Meet Shrinkhala Khatiwada: The Former Miss Nepal Facing Backlash On Instagram Amid Gen Z Protest
Meet Shrinkhala Khatiwada: The Former Miss Nepal Facing Backlash On Instagram Amid Gen Z Protest

QUICK LINKS