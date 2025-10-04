Donald Trump’s Wife Melania Trump On US President’s Affairs, Here’s What She Really Thinks About It

Donald Trump’s wife and US First Lady, Melania Trump, has consistently maintained a clear stance on her husband Donald Trump’s alleged affairs, expressing a desire to avoid engaging with speculation about his personal life.

In a 2018 interview with ABC News, Melania addressed questions about her husband’s reported infidelity, including his widely publicized alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Melania, who was in Africa at the time, said plainly, “It is not concern of mine.”

Melania Trump Staying Above the Gossip

Melania, a former model turned First Lady, stated that the public and media often focus on her family’s private life, but she does not wish to add fuel to the fire.

“I’m a mother and a First Lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do,” she told ABC News.

She continued, “I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage and circulate the gossip. But I understand the gossip sells newspapers, magazines… and, unfortunately, we live in this kind of world today.”

Her remarks conveyed a desire to prioritize her own responsibilities over the swirling rumors, underlining that she does not consider these allegations a matter for her attention.

Melania Trump’s Approach

Melania’s approach to the controversy has drawn comparisons to Queen Elizabeth II’s famed principle, “Never complain, never explain.”

In her case, she chose not to publicly criticize her husband or defend him, instead maintaining composure and discretion.

Having been married to Donald Trump for 20 years, Melania appears committed to their life together, navigating both the public scrutiny and private challenges that come with being part of one of the most scrutinized marriages in recent history.

While Donald Trump may face questions and demands for explanations about his alleged affairs, Melania’s comments make it clear that she does not view his controversies as her responsibility to address publicly. Her focus remains on her role as a mother to their son Barron and on her broader duties as First Lady.