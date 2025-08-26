LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > Men With These Jobs Are More Likely To Cheat, Study Says – The Results May Surprise You

Men With These Jobs Are More Likely To Cheat, Study Says – The Results May Surprise You

A new study finds that men in high-power roles and unemployed men are more likely to cheat, while women’s infidelity rises in low-status jobs. Experts also highlight behavioral signs of unfaithfulness.

Study reveals job status influences cheating: high-power and unemployed men, low-status women more likely to be unfaithful. Photo/Freepik.
Study reveals job status influences cheating: high-power and unemployed men, low-status women more likely to be unfaithful. Photo/Freepik.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 26, 2025 21:12:42 IST

Infidelity is often tied to complex personal dynamics, but new research suggests that occupation and employment status may play a significant role in men’s likelihood to cheat. A study published by the Institute for Family Studies, authored by researcher Wendy Wang, analyzed data from the General Social Survey (GSS). The findings reveal that men in high-power positions – such as CEOs, surgeons, and physicians – and those who are unemployed, are more likely to be unfaithful compared to other men.

What Does The Study Say About Professions and Infidelity

According to Wang’s analysis, 18% of men in top professional roles admitted to having been unfaithful to their spouses. The study suggests that authority, status, and opportunity may contribute to these higher rates of extramarital activity.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, unemployed men between the ages of 25 and 54 also showed a higher tendency toward infidelity. The survey data indicates that roughly one in five unemployed men reported engaging in extramarital sex.

Previous studies have suggested that men without jobs, or those financially dependent on their wives, may struggle with feelings of inadequacy or insecurity. These circumstances can lead some to seek validation outside of their relationships.

Infidelity Among Women Shows Different Patterns

While men are more frequently criticized for infidelity, the study highlights that women also engage in extramarital affairs. Based on GSS data, 14% of women reported cheating on their partner.

However, the occupational patterns differ from men. Women in low-prestige jobs were found to be more likely to cheat (21%) compared to women in higher-status roles (9%) – the reverse of the male trend.

Experts Outline Signs Of Cheating

Professional “honey trapper” Madeline Smith, who specializes in exposing unfaithful partners, shared in a blog, the behavioral signs that could indicate a man is cheating.

One red flag, she explained in a column for the Daily Mail, is secrecy around phone usage.

“When you’re out for dinner, or just on the sofa watching TV, does your man leave his phone face up or face down?” Smith asked. “It may seem trivial, but ask yourself – what could possibly flash up that he doesn’t want anyone to see?”

Also Read: Has Baby Emmanuel’s Body Been Found? What His Father Revealed To Investigators 

Tags: CheatingExtramarital affairsWendy WangWorld news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

When Taylor Swift Hoped For Marriage And Travis Kelce Eyed Another NFL Season – Before Their Fairytale Engagement
Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Men With These Jobs Are More Likely To Cheat, Study Says – The Results May Surprise You

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Men With These Jobs Are More Likely To Cheat, Study Says – The Results May Surprise You

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Men With These Jobs Are More Likely To Cheat, Study Says – The Results May Surprise You
Men With These Jobs Are More Likely To Cheat, Study Says – The Results May Surprise You
Men With These Jobs Are More Likely To Cheat, Study Says – The Results May Surprise You
Men With These Jobs Are More Likely To Cheat, Study Says – The Results May Surprise You

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?