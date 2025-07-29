Midtown Manhattan Shooter Shane Tamura Used Palmetto State Armory AR-15 Style Rifle: How Much Does It Cost?

Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening witnessed a mass shooting incident at the Park Avenue Tower. The incident left five people dead, including a New York City police officer Didarul Islam. Sveral others were wounded.

Who is The Gunman Involved in Midtown Manhattan Shooting?

Authorities have said that the gunman involved in the shooting has been identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura. Police said he fired a volley of bullets during the evening rush hour inside the high-rise building located at 345 Park Avenue.

Witnesses described the incident as a terrifying onslaught of gunfire.

“A barrage of shots… like an automatic weapon. Like a high-capacity weapon,” one person recalled, as panic swept through the office complex.

Shane Tamura Kills Himself After Firing Indiscrimnately

Following the shooting spree, Tamura died by suicide on the 33rd floor of the building, which is home to major tenants including private equity firm Blackstone and the National Football League (NFL).

At least four other individuals sustained injuries in the incident, according to a report by CNN.

Shane Tamura Used AR-15 Style Rifle During Midtown Manhattan Shooting

Authorities confirmed that Tamura used an Palmetto State Armory AR-15 style rifle during the attack. The New York Post reported that the firearm appeared to have a 30-round magazine capacity. The AR-15, a semi-automatic rifle, is commonly used in the US for recreational shooting and home defense.

Investigations are ongoing into the motive behind the shooting and how the suspect accessed the building with a high-powered weapon.

How Much Does Palmetto State Armory AR-15 style Rifle Cost?

The weapon is chambered in .223 caliber and is a semi-automatic model based on the military’s M4 and M16 platforms.

Retailing for approximately $420, this particular AR-15 was outfitted with a black scope, a shoulder sling, and a green handguard. In one of the crime scene images, the rifle is shown lying on the carpet of a 33rd-floor office, visibly soaked in blood.

