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Home > World News > Who Is Mohamad Safa? Diplomat Resigns United Nations After Claiming ‘UN Is Preparing For Possible Nuclear Weapon Use In Iran’; Alleges Officials Are Backing A ‘Powerful Lobby’

Who Is Mohamad Safa? Diplomat Resigns United Nations After Claiming ‘UN Is Preparing For Possible Nuclear Weapon Use In Iran’; Alleges Officials Are Backing A ‘Powerful Lobby’

Mohamad Safa resigned from his UN role, alleging the organisation may be preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran, a claim yet to be verified. He warned of catastrophic consequences, urged global action, and called for humanitarian aid for people affected by the conflict.

Who Is Mohamad Safa? Diplomat Resigns United Nations After Claiming ‘UN Is Preparing For Possible Nuclear Weapon Use In Iran’; Alleges Officials Are Backing A ‘Powerful Lobby’ (Photo: X)
Who Is Mohamad Safa? Diplomat Resigns United Nations After Claiming ‘UN Is Preparing For Possible Nuclear Weapon Use In Iran’; Alleges Officials Are Backing A ‘Powerful Lobby’ (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 30, 2026 10:59:13 IST

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Who Is Mohamad Safa? Diplomat Resigns United Nations After Claiming ‘UN Is Preparing For Possible Nuclear Weapon Use In Iran’; Alleges Officials Are Backing A ‘Powerful Lobby’

Mohamad Safa, who is a UN-linked activist and diplomat, has left his job with explosive claims that the United Nations is preparing the potential deployment of nuclear weapons in Iran with the upgrading of the conflict in the Middle East. Safa, who previously worked at UN, announced his decision on X, when he could no longer stand in his job stating that he did not desire to be a part of or a witness to this crime against humanity. The international community was also not taking the situation seriously enough, he cautioned and he needed to ensure that what he termed as a possible nuclear winter was averted at all costs.

‘UN Is Preparing For Possible Nuclear Weapon Use In Iran’

Safa discredited the pro war sentiment in a series of posts and emphasized the human price of an eventual nuclear attack. Posting a picture of Tehran, he emphasized the fact that this city houses almost 10 million people with families, children, and average citizens. He compared it to major world cities and he questioned people to consider the idea of cities such as Washington, Berlin, Paris or London being situated in such a state of destruction. Safa also urged the people to mobilise and protest, to create awareness to curb escalation, she threatened to judge all those who had not spoken in history.



Who Is Mohamad Safa? Diplomat Resigns United Nations

Safa had worked as the Permanent Representative of the Patriotic Vision (PVA), a consultative organisation in the UN and had been linked to the institution for almost ten years. In his resignation letter, he made claims that there was a strong lobby force among some of the senior UN officials which led him to take up his resignation. Safa also called on humanitarian assistance to help him in his warnings and said that his organisation was already on the ground in Iran, but it needed his aid in the form of donations. His allegations, however, have not been proved and the United Nations has not even given an official confirmation of the allegations.

Also Read: Will Trump’s ‘Take The Oil’ Remark Lead To Military Action In Iran’s Kharg Island? Global Oil Supply At Risk As Concerns Rise Amid Troop Build-Up

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Who Is Mohamad Safa? Diplomat Resigns United Nations After Claiming ‘UN Is Preparing For Possible Nuclear Weapon Use In Iran’; Alleges Officials Are Backing A ‘Powerful Lobby’

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Who Is Mohamad Safa? Diplomat Resigns United Nations After Claiming ‘UN Is Preparing For Possible Nuclear Weapon Use In Iran’; Alleges Officials Are Backing A ‘Powerful Lobby’
Who Is Mohamad Safa? Diplomat Resigns United Nations After Claiming ‘UN Is Preparing For Possible Nuclear Weapon Use In Iran’; Alleges Officials Are Backing A ‘Powerful Lobby’
Who Is Mohamad Safa? Diplomat Resigns United Nations After Claiming ‘UN Is Preparing For Possible Nuclear Weapon Use In Iran’; Alleges Officials Are Backing A ‘Powerful Lobby’
Who Is Mohamad Safa? Diplomat Resigns United Nations After Claiming ‘UN Is Preparing For Possible Nuclear Weapon Use In Iran’; Alleges Officials Are Backing A ‘Powerful Lobby’

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